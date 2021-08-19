Naruto in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Release date, leaks, and more explained

Massive news awaits anime-loving loopers as it has been been revealed that Naruto Uzumaki will be coming to Fortnite.

The popular anime character was rumored to be unveiled in Fortnite this season. However, due to several complications, his arrival was put in jeopardy. But clearing all doubt, Naruto is finally on the verge of making his debut in the popular Battle Royale game.

Ever since the news broke, gamers have been eager to know the date of arrival and other information.

This article will try to give players a fair idea regarding the same.

Fortnite: Naruto possibly arrives as Battle Pass skin in Season 8

A few weeks ago it was reported that Epic was negotiating with a company that handles the rights of popular anime series including Naruto. It was rumored that the developers were in talks to buy the rights of Naruto to add the character to the game.

Recently, a popular data miner, Shiina revealed that the negotiations have been completed and Epic has been successful in getting the rights. This indicates that the coveted Naruto skin may arrive as part of the Season 8 Battle Pass skin.

According to a new public post by the moderators of r/FortniteLeaks, the source who provided them with information about Naruto has now 100% confirmed that Epic was able to obtain the rights for Naruto.



Epic Games is apparently now trying to include him in the next Battle Pass. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 31, 2021

The developers are working diligently to make ends meet and bring the character to Fortnite as a Battle Pass skin. However, in case the progress slacks off, the developers are expected to reveal the Naruto skin in the Item Shop as a complete bundle.

Gamers anticipate that the Naruto skin will arrive with the arrival of the new season. Therefore, gamers can expect the Naruto skin to be available on September 13, when Chapter 2 Season 8 releases.

Epic has had some wild collaborations over the past few seasons. It is well known that the developers had planned to bring Naruto for a long time. The Epic v Apple trial revealed the secrets and ever since then, gamers have been curious to know the date of arrival of Naruto.

A section of the gamers had rejected the idea stating the anime would be spoilt.

However, the popularity of Rick Sanchez has waived off such bizarre claims. Epic anticipates that Fortnite will be getting a huge audience boost following the arrival of Naruto in the game.

Fortnite News!!

Naruto is coming for Season 8! pic.twitter.com/QiUH9cAc8h — тσddyинσ (@toddynho_bloxx) August 14, 2021

Gamers believe that other characters from the series will be making their debut as well. However, this claim hasn't been confirmed by the data miners. It was also reported that the Naruto bundle will consist of a special Kunai weapon.

Epic has pulled off several popular collaborations all these years. Naruto has a special dedicated fanbase and therefore, Epic has a golden opportunity to rope in several new gamers throughout the collaboration event.

Fortnite Season 7 saw Rick Sanchez become an absolute crowd favorite as it was released as a Battle Pass skin. It is anticipated that the Naruto skin in Fortnite will be a bigger sensation and the developers will churn a huge amount of revenue from it.

