New Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch helps players level up 4 times every minute

Looking for XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has become an extremely common phenomenon. Players are always in search of the best Creative island that rewards them with insane amounts of XP.

Although gaining unlimited XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is difficult, there are still a few glitches that players can use. One of these can be found on the map code '3890-9555-6290'. This map has several buttons to activate XP glitches and help players gain up to 4 levels within a few minutes.

Similar to most of the new XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, this too doesn't require a lot of complicated steps. Players simply have to build a few ramps and press a few buttons to get their desired XP.

How to gain up to 4 levels using the latest Fortnite XP glitch

There are four buttons on this new Creative island. Players only need to follow a few simple steps in order to reach these buttons and press them to gain up to 4 levels within a few minutes.

Load into the map code '3890-9555-6290'. Head towards the support button and build three ramps upwards to its left. Press the two buttons on the left and right of the ramp. Head to the spot with the orbs and build three ramps upwards to its left. Place a floor and press the buttons at the left and right.

Players can respawn if the buttons stop giving any XP. They can also keep switching between the four buttons in order to get the maximum XP using this glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Are XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 getting players banned?

Several players are afraid that exploiting XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 might get them banned. In theory, this is very much true as the Community Guidelines prohibit exploiting glitches in Battle Royale and Creative Mode, and if players get reported, they will certainly get banned.

Depending on the severity of the exploits, players can receive either temporary or permanent bans in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Therefore, it is advisable for players to avoid using these glitches as they run the risk of losing their accounts and all their skins.

Edited by Saman