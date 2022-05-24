New glitch lets Fortnite players travel the map in seconds

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 allows players to traverse the map as they see fit. They can use Choppas, vehicles, rifts, and jetpacks to travel around in the in-game world of Fortnite. However, with gas needed to fuel vehicles and other limitations in place, some amount of walking will be required, or will it?

According to the renowned glitch finder, Glitch King, there is an easier way to travel across the map in Fortnite. Although there are several risks involved, which include no control over the distance, direction, and the possibility of death, it is rather fast. Here's everything players need to know about this glitch in the game.

A Fortnite Titan Tank and Gold Safe is a weird combination for a glitch

The glitch involves two things: A Titan Tank and a Gold Safe. To execute this glitch in the game, players simply need to stand on top of the Gold Safe and have someone fire at it. If done correctly, they will be sent flying in the general direction in which the projectile was fired.

Since Gold Safe can be destroyed, it is unclear why it tends to launch off the ground and hurl the player through the air when it is shot at. It could be an issue with the game's physics or simply the fact that the Gold Safe is reacting to the force of the shot. However, for now, the answer is unclear.

Can players get banned for abusing this glitch?

Unlike other Fortnite glitches found before, this one has some risks involved. Depending on the situation, it may or may not help the user secure an advantage. Furthermore, since there is a chance of the Gold Safe breaking, using the glitch can be really risky.

Given the height that a player reaches, combined with the distance traveled, getting instantly knocked down or killed upon hitting the surface is almost guaranteed. The only way to avoid these scenarios is by landing in a body of water or perhaps landing on a tire. However, this is easier said than done.

With no control over the distance and direction, players are left at the mercy of the game's physics. In essence, aside from it being fun to execute, it cannot be considered illegal in any way. However, considering the risks involved, players are better off avoiding this glitch in a match.

Will Epic Games fix this absurd Fortnite glitch anytime soon?

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 primed and ready to launch in a few short days, the developers likely have other things to focus on. Since this glitch is not really useful in any way, it is unlikely that Epic Games will be scratching their heads to try and resolve it.

Additionally, given the nature of the glitch, leaving it in-game would provide some much-needed entertainment for players. Since it cannot be misused for combat benefits or traversal needs, it really doesn't matter.

However, if players manage to find a more sinister use for this Gold Safe glitch, perhaps the developers will have to rush to issue a fix. However, it is unlikely that any exploits will be executed in this manner.

Edited by Mayank Shete