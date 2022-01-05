3 Fortnite skins players are dying to see (and 3 nobody wants)

Fortnite players are always looking to the future and hoping for new and exciting skins to add to their collections.

The Fortnite skin debate is as old as the game itself. Players constantly argue about what is considered rare and what isn't. They also let their opinion be known regarding what skins they actually want to see in the game.

There have been plenty of re-skins of classic characters that have driven players mad. They are absolutely tired of seeing them and want something fresh in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

3 Fortnite skins players are dying to see along with 3 they don't want

3 Fortnite skins players want to see

3) Monkey D. Luffy

Raine // Mimileaks @MimiIeaks NGL, I'd probably play Fortnite again if they added Luffy as a playable skin. NGL, I'd probably play Fortnite again if they added Luffy as a playable skin.

Fortnite crossovers have proven that anything can happen. From Naruto to The Rock, Epic Games has brought some iconic characters to their Battle Royale. For a while now, players have been hoping for a One Piece collaboration.

Monkey D. Luffy is the protagonist of the series and would fit wonderfully in Fortnite alongside other anime characters. Players are itching to wear the straw hat on the island.

2) Aerial Assault Trooper

Fortnite Tweet Bot @FNTweetBot Aerial Assault Trooper should be unvaulted! Aerial Assault Trooper should be unvaulted!

When Fortnite players talk about rare skins, Aerial Assault Trooper is often at the forefront of the conversation. It was part of the Season Shop in the game's original season.

Many players decided to save money for Renegade Raider, however, making AAT even more rare. Fans will jump at the chance to add Aerial Assault Trooper to their lockers.

1) Miles Morales

itzz_kellz @KellzItzz i know im taking a break from fortnite but i can almost guarantee that both Miles Morales and Gwen (Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse) will come to the game before the end of this season. i know im taking a break from fortnite but i can almost guarantee that both Miles Morales and Gwen (Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse) will come to the game before the end of this season.

Spider-Man is a huge selling point for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The wall crawler, his web shooters, and even the Daily Bugle are huge reasons some players returned to the game.

A potential Easter Egg was spotted that may indicate Miles Morales is coming to the game. Fans love this version of Spider-Man and, at this point, think it is inevitable that he'll arrive on the island.

3 Fortnite skins nobody wants to see

3) Midas

Midas is one of the main villains in Fortnite. There are those who feel he'll make a comeback and try to take over the island once more. Fans admire the character.

They just don't love the amount of skins he has received. Midas has a ton of re-skins, including a recent ice variant in the Black Ice Legends Pack that has some shouting "no more."

2) Cuddle Team Leader

ShawnTails @ShawnTails @jay_ash_gh No offense but a Cuddle Team Leader alternate skin would kinda suck @jay_ash_gh No offense but a Cuddle Team Leader alternate skin would kinda suck https://t.co/CTuv8lyDQf

Cuddle Team Leader was once a very popular Fortnite skin. For whatever reason, that is no longer the case. Players don't use it as often and don't enjoy seeing the amount of re-skins it has received.

From various colors to an entire mech-based version, Cuddle Team Leader has been changed and shipped out plenty of times. Fans want to see something else in their Item Shop.

1) Renegade Raider

chxseer 🎄 @chxseer



The Jonesy reskin and Aerial Assault Trooper reskin both look dope though, will defiantly be picking these up! @HappyPower as if we don't already have enough renegade raider reskins lolThe Jonesy reskin and Aerial Assault Trooper reskin both look dope though, will defiantly be picking these up! @HappyPower as if we don't already have enough renegade raider reskins lolThe Jonesy reskin and Aerial Assault Trooper reskin both look dope though, will defiantly be picking these up!

Renegade Raider was considered one of the rarest skins in all of Fortnite. It still ranks up pretty high on the rarity list, but the amount of re-skins it has received is astronomical.

Some players feel it ruined the "OG" feeling of the original, seeing so many different variations for players to obtain. Fortnite fans truly feel there has been enough.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul