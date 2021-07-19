A Fortnite Taco store is all set to open in Los Angeles

The collaborations in Fortnite keep coming. After adding a LeBron James skin in honor of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, they've taken this collaboration to another level. Epic Games, in a move that can only be termed as revolutionary, is opening up a restaurant.

The restaurant will be a taco store in Los Angeles, honoring LeBron James through its location and subject matter. Taco Tuesday is a term well known by anyone who's had a taco before, but LeBron James has become somewhat infamous for his Taco Tuesday videos on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Clearly, Taco Tuesday is important to LeBron James and Fortnite is happy to ride that wave. No other video game has opened up a restaurant, so this has the potential to revolutionize both the restaurant industry and gaming at large.

Fortnite Taco Store in Los Angeles

With this latest collaboration in Fortnite, there are lots of items and variations. There are two different LeBron James skins, alongside two backlings, a glider, a loading screen and an emote.

One variation on the Tune Squad LeBron skin, which matches the uniform from Space Jam: A New Legacy, is a Taco Tuesday outfit. Many players were able to redeem a code to get this version for free before the limit had been reached.

It seems like Epic will open a Taco Store in Los Angeles as part of the LeBron James collab!



(via @MidaRado) pic.twitter.com/O3ZddfNCby — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 19, 2021

According to ShiinaBR, Epic is opening up this Taco Store in Los Angeles. It's unclear right now if this is a permanent store or just a temporary ploy for promotion, but it's likely that opening and running a restaurant will cost a lot of money (and also earn them a lot of money). Having taken that into account, the odds of it being a long term venture are fairly high.

Fortnite Taco Tuesday. Image via Twitter

It appears that the store might only be open for three days, though, according to this picture grabbed by GMatrixGames on Twitter. If that's the case, then people will need to plan accordingly, because it looks like the store may be opening its doors tomorrow but only for a few days with limited hours.

LeBron on Taco Tuesday. Image via Business Insider

It is now time to get Fortnite tacos in real life. If Fortnite does end up using this restaurant for even a short amount of time, it's very likely that this building will be used for something else in the future.

