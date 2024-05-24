An overpowered weapon could return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Zapotron could make a return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. While this sounds like mere hearsay, there could be some truth to the matter. For those new to the game, the Zapotron was only featured in the Battle Royale once and was promptly removed after 30 minutes. Much like the Infinity Blade, it was rather overpowered and did not fit into the game at that time.

Although it has made numerous guest appearances in-game over the years and can be used in Save The World, it's been vaulted otherwise. However, thanks to a new Loading Screen, there is talk of the Zapotron making a triumphant return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Zapotron spotted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Brotherhood Of Steel Loading Screen

Zapotron being carried by a Brotherhood Of Steel Knight (Image via Epic Games)

On page 9 of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass, a Loading Screen called T-60 Power Armor features a Knight brandishing a Zapotron. This is the first time in years that Epic Games has featured the weapon in the Battle Royale mode in direct fashion.

Given that the Brotherhood Of Steel primarily uses laser-based weapons, the Zapotron would be a prime choice for them. As they are part of the Metaverse now, it can be speculated that they got hold of this technology and use it when needed.

Due to this reason, it is being theorized that the Zapotron could be added to the loot pool soon. Of course, if this is done, the weapon will be nerfed to ensure one-shot eliminations would not be possible. It could function as a primary weapon for players rather than an overpowered handheld doomsday device.

Has Epic Games confirmed the return to the Zapotron in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The Zapotron (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Unfortunately, Epic Games has said nothing about the Zapotron making a comeback. The Loading Screen that features the weapon is the only hint. Leakers/data-miners have not been able to find anything in the files either.

As such, while the thought of having the Zapotron back in-game sounds like a dream come true, it could be limited to the T-60 Power Armor Loading Screen. For those eager to try out the weapon, you will have to obtain it in Save The World.

There, the Zapotron is still powerful and can be used to take out enemies fairly easily. If you're new to the mode and need some serious firepower, you could always use these must-have snipers for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

