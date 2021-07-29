Ariana Grande Fortnite concert to start on August 6th

Fortnite draws many players, and one thing they love to see is the live events. Whether it was the destruction of the map, a live concert with Travis Scott or Marshmello, or a Nexus War, gamers come out in droves to these live events.

That's why Fortnite utilizes the countdown timer. This lets anyone who plays the title in the timeframe know that something big is coming, and they should plan accordingly. The countdown timer debuted with ten-plus days to count down and is now sitting at about nine or so days.

The Fortnite invasion (Image via Epic Games Store)

There has been widespread speculation on whether or not this live event will pertain to the end of Season 7 in Fortnite. The end of the ongoing season and the beginning of the highly anticipated Season 8 are coming soon, but not that soon.

The new season will be arriving in about a month or so, so the ten (now nine)-day countdown timer couldn't relate to that. Or could it?

A new theory involving the leaked Ariana Grande concert has surfaced, and players are certainly wondering.

Ariana Grande x Fortnite Concert will happen on August 6th, 7th & 8th! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 29, 2021

Fortnite data miner HYPEX has confirmed that the concert is happening at the end of the countdown timer.

Ariana Grande in Fortnite

The popular theory that surfaced in the wake of the countdown timer's appearance pertained to the leaked Ariana Grande concert. This has been heavily leaked, and it is almost a foregone conclusion that she will make her way to the stages of Fortnite.

With the timing all lining up, including August 6th being National Ariana Grande Day somehow, it makes perfect sense. That's now been confirmed to be the case. Nothing is coincidental with Fortnite.

Ariana Grande Day (Image via Google)

A new theory has now arisen, courtesy of Fortnite content creator Shiina. She theorizes that the countdown timer will be for both Ariana Grande and the overarching storyline at the same time.

Ariana Grande herself will be a part of the storyline. Perhaps she will be leading the alien invasion or be the queen of aliens or something along those lines.

Theory: Everything in the live event in 9 days will be 100% story-related, but Ariana Grande will still show up there.



It will turn out that she is now part of the Fortnite story and will play a big role in the future of Fortnite's lore. — Shiina (@RealShiina) July 28, 2021

There's really no telling what Fortnite will do and what precisely the countdown timer is counting to, but one thing is for sure: it's going to be big. Either way, Ariana Grande's arrival in Fortnite is likely just a few days away.

u leaked the first half so i'm not sure if i'm allowed to leak the other half , she's john jones's wife and she came to the island to save him — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) July 28, 2021

Some theories are certainly wilder than others. Whether or not the concert pertains to the Fortnite story and lore will have to be seen on August 6th.

Edited by Ravi Iyer