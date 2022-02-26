Concept art shows Fortnite's Midas joining hands with The Seven, leaves players awestruck

Midas was introduced in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 battle pass, quickly becoming a fan-favorite skin and an integral part of the storyline. He was the mastermind for several seasons before his untimely death, though there are rumors he may return as a ghost or otherwise.

A concept artist has now reimagined him as a member of The Seven, another integral part of the storyline. Interestingly enough, Midas was considered an antagonist, and The Seven are being heralded as protagonists.

However, this would not be the first time a character's true intentions were revealed to be the opposite of how they originally were. Doctor Slone was initially a protagonist. Perhaps Fortnite Midas could see the same fate.

Fortnite's Midas reimagined as member of The Seven, leaves fans impressed

The exceptional concept art comes from artist Rainb0wArt on Twitter. It sees Midas in full Seven armor, complete with a removable mask, like Dwayne Johnson's The Foundation. Midas' armor, of course, is mostly gold with the familiar Seven icons and accents.

Midas was not the only character to get this treatment from Rainb0wArt, as Doctor Slone and Jonesy were reimagined as Seven members. Even the Foundation was given a more traditional look in a suit and tie.

bradyljx @bradyljx0

also can i have transparent pngs of these? @Rainb0wArt you can't miss these are too good!

While it seems unlikely, it's not improbable that these skins might make it into the game at some point. Several fan concepts have entered the official roster of skins, including a variant of Midas himself.

Midsummer Midas was originally a fan concept (Image via Epic Games)

Midas is technically dead (though is anyone in a video game ever truly dead?) and was a clear antagonist. Still, there's precedent for characters returning and switching sides, even if it seems unlikely.

Midas is an incredibly popular character, and Epic Games would stand to make a lot of money off another skin for him.

For now, players will just have to enjoy them as concepts and not actual Fortnite skins. In the future, that might not be the case.

