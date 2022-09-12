Donald Mustard teases Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 with a cryptic message

Donald Mustard is the CCO of Epic Games and loves dropping hints about Fortnite. Whenever there's a major event about to unfold, be it revealing upcoming collaborations or hints for an upcoming season, he's there front and center. However, the information he drops is not straightforward.

Everything he posts is cryptic in nature and deciphering them is not an easy task. At times, he says one thing, but in reality, it means something else completely. This is probably done to throw leakers and theorists off track. That being said, his most recent tweet only had two letters of the alphabet in it.

Thankfully, it didn't take long for the community to decipher it. According to a user called thecokecola, TB stands for Terbium. Although it doesn't hold a lot of face value, it reveals a major component of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Terbium will take over the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

HYPEX @HYPEX



- It consumes everything.

- Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all.

- Consume everything. All the #FortniteParadise Season 4 Teasers captions so far:- It consumes everything.- Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all.- Consume everything. All the #FortniteParadise Season 4 Teasers captions so far:- It consumes everything.- Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all.- Consume everything.

The three official teasers for the upcoming season confirmed that everything on the island would be covered/consumed by a silvery substance. While the why, when, where, and how, remain undiscovered, the what has been revealed.

Thanks to Donald Mustard's cryptic message, it is assumed that the substance is Terbium, a rare Earth metal that is silvery-white in color. But unlike the teasers that showcase this metal in liquid form, it's pretty solid in real life and doesn't break or chip away until a substantial force has been applied.

Given these facts, it can be concluded that the metal in-game will not cover everything of its own free will. Something or someone is changing the physical property of the substance, therefore allowing it to cover everything in its path. While this makes no sense in the real world, anything goes in Fortnite.

If a guess were to be made, it's likely that the upcoming antagonist is using the power of Fortnite's Zero Point to change the physical state of Terbium. This explains why the metal appears as a liquid and covers anything it comes into contact with. It may even alter the physical property of everything it touches.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The new season starts in exactly one week!



What are your expectations for Fortnite: Paradise? 🧐 The new season starts in exactly one week!What are your expectations for Fortnite: Paradise? 🧐 https://t.co/x5kptOUAjh

Nevertheless, for the time being, this theory cannot be confirmed as no lore exists to support it. With six days left until the new season begins, players will have to wait for leakers to unravel this mystery.

What will the metal do in-game?

Aside from some Terbium-themed cosmetics, the metal will consume the entire island. Much like the Corruption that slowly spread across the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the same may occur once again. The landscape will likely be covered in Terbium aka Chrome, and turn silvery-white in-game.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko Chrome, a liquid that wishes to consume all and turns things into chrome metal



The Spire, a tower created by chromium, other times referred to as a stone tower



Both share a dark aspect and supposedly follow the Zero Point's blooming



It's a strech but could they be connected? Chrome, a liquid that wishes to consume all and turns things into chrome metalThe Spire, a tower created by chromium, other times referred to as a stone towerBoth share a dark aspect and supposedly follow the Zero Point's bloomingIt's a strech but could they be connected? https://t.co/NVxWffecrF

How this will affect gameplay and other aspects of the game is yet to be seen. Given the creativity exhibited by Epic Games, there's no telling what's going to happen. Players may encounter Chrome-themed wildlife and flora, as well as weapons that are tailored-made to suit the current environment.

Hopefully, by the time the weekend arrives, leakers will have more insight into the substance and perhaps even information as to its origin. Given that metal is not sentient in nature, figuring out who's controlling it and why is of the essence.

Poll : 0 votes

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan