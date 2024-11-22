Double Pump officially returning in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1

Epic Games has just announced that the Double Pump will officially make a return in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1. If returning to the OG days was not enough hype, the Double Pump just ensured that 2024 is going to be the new 2018. To keep things as they were in the past, the old model for the weapon is being used as well.

For anyone who started playing in Chapter 1 Season 1, this will be a throwback of epic proportions. Furthermore, with there being a Chapter OG Battle Pass obtainable via Fortnite Crew and Item Shop (for non-subscribers), the bar has been set extremely high for December 6, 2024.

Here is more on the topic of Double Pump, and why its return is going to break the internet when Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1 begins.

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1 is going to be dominated by the Double Pump

If you are new to the Metaverse or joined sometime after Season 2 Chapter 5, chances are that you've never heard of the Double Pump Strategy. This was employed by casuals and professional players alike, during the OG days.

The trick was to switch to another shotgun instead of waiting for the current one that was being wielded to "pump" out another round. Since there's a brief pause between one shot and another, it leaves the player open to return fire, especially at close range.

By using a secondary shotgun, this delay between shots could be bypassed entirely, allowing for two shots to be fired in quick succession. If you were fast enough on the draw, two well-placed headshots would seal the deal.

This technique became so infamous and lethal, that Epic Games eventually nerfed the weapon to ensure the Double Pump Strategy would be rendered null and void.

On an ending note, Epic Games mentions the word "Double Pump" instead of Pump Shotgun alongside the images of two shotguns. This is a clear indication that the strategy will once more become viable in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1. The damage output may be nerfed to ensure two-pump eliminations are not feasible, but then again, who knows?

That said, long live the Double Pump, may it rule for the entire duration of Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1.

