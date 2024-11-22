Recent Fortnite leaks suggest a collaboration with Godzilla to grace the next phase of the game's storyline in some way. The information was brought to light by @SamLeakss, renowned for providing reliable insights into Rocket Racing/Rocket League. Veteran leaker @ShiinaBR also states that they can independently confirm this collaboration as well.

The post was also re-shared by two members of the "big three" (HYPEX and iFireMonkey) Fortnite leakers. Moreover, Monarch's Logo (shaped like a Rune) can be seen in the official RL S17 teaser. This all but confirms a collaboration with not just Godzilla, but quite possibly with the entirety of the MonsterVerse itself. Here is more on these recent Fortnite leaks.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Moreover, some bits are speculative. Readers should take it with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks suggest Godzilla and others from the MonsterVerse will become part of the Metaverse soon

The collaboration will undoubtedly largely be for Rocket League, considering that the teaser in which the Monarch Logo was located belonged to that IP. This means, much like the recent Cyberpunk 2077 x Fortnite leak that came to light, cosmetics will be largely oriented around Cars/Vehicles.

However, since Epic Games owns both IPs and the Rocket League Premium Pass is part of Fortnite Crew, a cross-collaboration is indeed a very real possibility. It is unclear how Godzilla would be represented in Fortnite. The Titan could be part of an upcoming live event, but nothing can be said for certain at the moment.

In all probability, cosmetic items such as Decals, Car Body, and Wheels inspired by Godzilla will be the most we get to see featured in both IPs. If Epic Games has plans for cosmetics other than those related to Rocket League and Rocket Racing, they could be Wraps, Back Blings, Gliders, and Pickaxes.

Of course, there is a larger scope for content when it comes to Fortnite, but for now, this is the most that can be expected. That said, with the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix The Finale live event fast approaching, more details about Godzilla could be shared in the coming days.

