Every free Rainbow Royale cosmetic in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and how to redeem them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is becoming one of the most innovative seasons in the game so far. Epic Games has come back with a series of creative plans for the community with a massive update after their summer break, including events, skins, cosmetics, and more.

The most recent addition to this is Fortnite Rainbow Royale, and the event is one of the most colorful so far.

Players will have noticed a rainbow arching across the sky in the game. In the spirit of Pride, Fortnite released the Rainbow Royale in the game, which includes a series of cosmetics that will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

The rainbow arching across the Fortnite sky (Image via Optic Flux)

Here’s how fans can claim these Rainbow Royale cosmetics and extend their solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ members of the Fortnite community.

Free Rainbow Royale items in Fortnite

Six items come as part of the free Rainbow Royale cosmetic items, including sprays, wraps, and emotes. They are:

Take A’ Bow Emote

Wild Rainbow Wrap

Vibrant Boogie Spray

Vibrant Heart Spray

Vibrant Llama Spray

Vibrant Star Spray

Free Rainbow Royale rewards in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite Insider)

To claim these items, gamers simply need to head to the game's Item Shop. They will find all these items available for 0 V-Bucks in the dedicated section of the Rainbow Royale.

Players can "purchase" these items from the Item Shop and add them to their inventory. If they wish to, they can also gift these items to their friends in Fortnite.

The rainbow spray in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite Skins)

Apart from these items, loopers can also listen to music by LGBTQIA+ artists whenever they tune in to the in-game radio. These include music by artists like Troye Sivan, Lil Nas X, and Hayley Kiyoko. Furthermore, there is a rainbow flag prop that they can use as a building asset.

Rainbow Royale items will be available in Fortnite till July 27th, so fans can head to the Item Shop to collect them before the arrival of Season 8!

