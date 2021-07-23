Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 map concept has the community in awe

The Fortnite community is no stranger when it comes to concepts for the game. Over the years, artists from all walks of life have made stunning concept designs for the game in hopes that the developers will take notice of their work.

Now, while most go unnoticed, a few have managed to stand out from the crowd. An even smaller percentage of work, like that of D3NNI, has made it to the game via the item shop.

Nonetheless, artists continue to try to impress the community with their work. And speaking of concept work, a recent Fortnite Season 8 concept has been spreading like wildfire on social media, and the community is in awe of the details and effort put into the work.

This is incredible! 🔥 If only this season's map took these kind of Alien POIs with futuristic observatories etc. I hope we see a space/aliens theme again in the future where it visits the idea again but in this aspect, it would be amazing! — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) July 22, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8: The Lunar Escalation

A concept design artist who goes by the name of funniicat on Twitter, designed, scripted and conceptualized a brilliant concept not just for the map of Fortnite Season 8 but for the entire storyline as well - right down to the loot pool and in-game items.

1) Synopsis

According to the synopsis, sometime toward the end of Fortnite Season 7, the alien invaders decided to gravitate parts of the moon onto the island with the help of their advanced technology.

Following these events, new biomes composed of lunar dust appeared on the island, alongside a faction known as the Astronauts. The Astronauts are currently engaging in constructing bases and an observatory on the island.

In addition to this new faction in Fortnite, a celestial division of the IO has also sprung up, and is not in favor of having another faction present on the island. The reasons behind it, however, remain a mystery.

IO Space Force (Image via funniicat/Twitter)

2) Map changes

Starlight Sector

Wonder if they use solar or lunar panels? (Image via funniicat/Twitter)

With the alien invasion of Fortnite over and astronauts now in control of some parts of the island, several POIs have changed hands and themes as well.

The infamous Holly Hatchery, which once hosted the aliens and their biome, has now been replaced with Starlight Sector, a heavily guarded POI with a mythic weapon at the center that is up for grabs.

Planetary Park

For the love of cosmology (Image via funniicat/Twitter)

Due to its pleasant disposition, Pleasant Park has now been replaced with Planetary Park. Astronauts have built a quaint observatory in the area, surrounded by laboratories and domes, which are used to analyze their findings.

Shattered Socket

It has been confirmed that the moon is not made of cheese (Image via funniicat/Twitter)

Stealthy Stronghold went out in a blaze of glory, and is now replaced with Shattered Socket, which is essentially a very large piece of the moon that collided with the island.

The fragments emit a strange energy that allows players to jump higher in the region. The flipside, however, is that the same energy eventually damages loopers if they choose to remain near it.

Moonrise Metropolis

No looper would want to live here (Image via funniicat/Twitter)

It would seem that the IO began getting itchy fingers at the start of Fortnite Season 8, and decided to tear down Lazy Lake to replace it with their own Moonrise Metropolis. If loopers think the satellite bases were hard to take down, this is going to be a nightmare.

Sweaty Sands and Salty Towers

Sweat, salt and tears? (Image via funniicat/Twitter)

As the alien invasion of Fortnite began drawing to an end, sweaty players decided to rename Believer Beach and give it a more appropriate name. In addition to Sweaty Sands, Boney Burbs has been reconstructed into Salty Towers for some unknown reason.

The Zero Point

It's only a matter of time... (Image via funniicat/Twitter)

Well, the IO managed to get the Zero Point back to the center of the island. Although it lays dormant for the time being, it's only a matter of time before something or someone sets it off yet again, causing reality to once again go haywire.

Northwest Islands

In loving memory (Image via funniicat/Twitter)

By the looks of it, the Mothership got the last laugh and annihilated Coral Castle before hightailing it back into space.

In its place, a new POI known as Northwest Islands has been constructed, and a few broken pieces of buildings have surfaced from their location to serve as memories of the once proud castle in Fortnite that stood in its place.

3) Loot Pool

It's disco time! (Image via funniicat/Twitter)

The weapon loot pool doesn't seem to have changed all that much as the railguns and other weapons from Fortnite Season 7 will also be appearing in the next season.

On the flipside though, the number of usable items has significantly increased, and the Boogie Bomb is even making a comeback, alongside a few other items that have been vaulted for a while.

Readers can view the entire thread for the Fortnite Lunar Season 8 concept below

Season 8: Lunar Story Synopsis, POI Information, & Loot Pool below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rRQjweHhTp — funniicat (@funniicat) July 22, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite content creator AwA let off the hook after anti-LGBTQ comments; community says it's "disappointed" with Epic Games

Edited by Sabine Algur