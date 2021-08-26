Every free reward to claim before Fortnite Season 7 ends

The days of Fortnite Season 7 are numbered. Within a few weeks' time, players will have to bid goodbye to one of the most entertaining seasons in the game's history.

Epic has hit the jackpot with Fortnite Season 7, and regular content updates along with several collaborations have kept gamers thoroughly engaged.

The alien-themed season also rolled out several opportunities to claim free rewards in the game. Some of these free rewards have already expired, and some still remain, which players need to claim before Season 7 ends.

Fortnite Season 7: Free rewards can be claimed by playing Impostors mode

Epic has added an all-new LTM to the game, which goes by the name Impostors and resembles the popular game Among Us.

The close resemblance between the two games brought forth much controversy when it was pointed out that Epic had copied Among Us without informing the original creators.

Brushing all this aside, Epic has added several free rewards to Fortnite, which players can claim by logging into the game and playing Impostors Trials.

The first free reward is available by simply logging in to Impostors mode. Gamers will unlock the Hot Headed spray by entering this mode.

After logging in to the game, they will be able to claim free rewards by simply completing a certain number of matches in Impostors Trials mode.

By completing 10 matches in the Impostors LTM, gamers will be able to claim the Just between Us spray for free.

The free reward will again be activated once players complete 20 matches. The Spectral Flex wrap becomes available for free upon completing the required number of matches in the Fortnite Impostors Trials.

Gamers can claim these rewards after completing the Impostors LTM and returning to the Fortnite lobby.

Apart from the Impostors LTM, players can claim free rewards through the upcoming Galaxy Cup.

The tournament will be held on August 29, and players will get the chance to win the coveted Galaxy Grappler outfit, Hands of the Galaxy back bling and the Vortextual wrap. Top-performing players from each region will receive these awards for absolutely free.

Those who secure at least 20 points in the Fortnite Galaxy Cup will get the Llamalaxy spray for free.

