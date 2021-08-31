Everything leaked with Fortnite update 17.50: Chapter 2 Season 8 map, skins, and more

Season 7 of Fortnite has been one of the best seasons so far, bringing loads of memorable content into the game such as the DC crossovers and the Ariana Grande concert. However, with Season 8 inching closer and closer every day, the Fortnite community received one last update for Season 7, update v17.50, which acts as the Season 7 finale.

However, along with the final touches to Season 7, update v17.50 also gave Fortnite fans a glimpse of what to expect for Season 8, which fans are eagerly waiting for.

Several maps and skins that were previously anticipated by fans have now been confirmed with update v17.50, and the community is pretty hyped for the upcoming Season 8.

Fortnite update v17.50 confirms Pyramid theme for Season 8

Season 7 of Fortnite saw an Alien Invasion on Fortnite island. However, the final update of Season 7 will see the abduction of Corny Complex, bringing the alien invasion theme to an end in Fortnite.

these orbs from the Bomb are everywhere! pic.twitter.com/i2g854WeIC — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 31, 2021

It has been teased for quite some time now that the theme for Season 8 will be that of Pyramids. Popular Fortnite dataminers like HYPEX have also leaked this information in their tweets.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

However, after the release of update v17.50, popular dataminer iFireMonkey shared images of the loading screens that players can expect now, out of which one was the following.

The sandy desert background completely matches with the leaks of an Egyptian pyramid theme. Therefore, Fortnite players can expect the sandy dunes of Egypt in Season 8 of Epic Games' Battle Royale.

There have also been leaks regarding skins in Fortnite Season 8.

A new skin of this update was shown in the very first Unreal Engine 5 Demo Gameplay.. 👀



(Thanks to @charlie_riste1 for telling me) pic.twitter.com/AiD8qiBKtj — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 31, 2021

Prior to the arrival of Season 8 in Fortnite, players can watch this video of various leaks for Season 8 by TheLlamaSir.

Finally, Kevin the Cube from Chapter 1 Season X of Fortnite is allegedly going to return in Season 8. This return was teased by developers all through Season 7. If not in the Season 7 finale, the Cube will definitely make its return to Fortnite Island towards the beginning of Season 8.

Clearly, Epic Games has yet another fun-packed season planned for all Fortnite fans after the end of the memorable Season 7. Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite is set to be released on September 13, which leaves players with approximately two weeks time to enjoy everything added in the final update of Season 7.

As expected, fans are stoked about the arrival of a new season after the immense success of Season 7.

Edited by Gautham Balaji