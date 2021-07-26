Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 (Leaked): All 5 Artifacts location

Every week in Fortnite brings something to the ongoing season. Season 7 is no different, as each week brings new challenges, new items and new parts of the storyline. Included with the weekly challenges are weekly alien artifacts. These can be found for XP and used to customize and upgrade the Kymera skin, the first skin available in the battle pass. The alien artifacts drop each Thursday along with the weekly Fortnite challenges. The locations of the alien artifacts have been leaked early this week. Here's where all the alien artifacts can be found when they go live later this week.

Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Week 8

The first alien artifact is located just across the river to the east of Pleasant Park. It is signified by the purple spot on the map. The alien artifact can be found underneath a large stone. It will be on a hill, as well. Fortnite players just need to touch it to collect it and use it to customize their Kymera skin.

The second alien artifact is located to the southwest of Bony Burbs. This will also be signified by the purple spot on the map. The artifact is found on the ground in the middle of some trees and rocks.

The third alien artifact is found to the southeast of Corny Complex. It will be at an IO base and not signified by a purple spot on the map. The artifact will be underneath one of the metal structures in the northwest corner of the building.

Corny Complex. Image via Sportskeeda

The fourth alien artifact is found to the east of Slurpy Swamp. There is a small unnamed POI there with a warehouse. The artifact will be floating in the air in the middle of the building. Fortnite players can build up to it.

~ Slurpy Swamp is completely covered. pic.twitter.com/fgVwW9tdXD — 🛸 Kaspol |Mothership Updates & News| (@KaspolLeaks) July 26, 2021

The fifth and final alien artifact for Week 8 can be found to the east of Misty Meadows and southwest of Catty Corner. It will be found underneath a small wooden bridge. These artifacts can be found in such a wide reaching range that it is likely impossible to get all of them in one match, unless it's 50 v 50 or something similar.

Alien artifacts. Image via Forbes

The artifacts will go live on Thursday at approximately 10 a.m. EST, along with the rest of the weekly challenges. Fortnite players can collect them then. For the location for every other week, check out this guide.

