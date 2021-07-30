Fortnite Ariana Grande skin: Release date, expected price, and other details

Fortnite has officially confirmed that there will be a live concert in the coming days. It was leaked that an Ariana Grande concert was coming in Chapter 2 Season 7 and now there's been an official confirmation of an in-game concert. It isn't confirmed to be Ariana Grande just yet, but it's extremely likely.

Leaks and datamines probably wouldn't have shown Ariana Grande specifically if the concert was going to end up being performed by someone else. However, it isn't guaranteed, as all they have said is that Fortnite will collide with a record breaking artist.

The high likelihood remains that Ariana Grande is coming to Fortnite as the next part of the Icon Series and will perform an in-game concert, much like Travis Scott and Marshmello. That means she'll likely be getting a skin(s) and other cosmetics. Here's the expected release date, price and more on the Fortnite Ariana Grande skin.

Which was your favourite live concert in Fortnite?



🌵 Travis Scott or ◻️ Marshmello pic.twitter.com/uTsesoFy30 — PWR (@TeamPWR) July 22, 2021

Ariana Grande Fortnite skin details

The Ariana Grande skin may look like this art from Twitter user D3NNI. It is likely to have a couple of variations and the pickaxe that accompanies it would make sense as a microphone stand. As for the back bling, perhaps the bunnies in the pitcure would work.

Fortnite Ariana Grande concept. Image via D3NNI on Twitter

The start date for what is now being called the Rift Tour is August 6th. It will run until August 8th and finish, though that is just Phase 1, so there may be more with other artists coming after. Since it begins on August 6th, it is likely that the skin and accompanying cosmetics will arrive in the Item Shop on or just before that date. August 4th or 5th is a possibility, though if it doesn't show up then, it will on August 6th for the event (provided the leaks about it being Ariana Grande are correct).

Website description:



The Fortnite Rift Tour is a new way to experience musical performances by top artists. A magical journey, in-game rewards and more!



A musical experience unlike any other. Find out more August 2!



Side Note:

This is only "Phase 1" meaning we can expect more! pic.twitter.com/8tWScy5qNc — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 29, 2021

As far as pricing goes, it's anyone's guess, though there are some indicators that can give a hint. The Travis Scott skin that accompanied his live event cost players 1,500 V-Bucks, so the same is extremely likely here. There could also be a bundle involving all other cosmetics that will likely cost around 2,500 V-Bucks, as most bundles have recently.

Travis Scott skin. Image via Deadline

Keep in mind that the only thing that is confirmed thus far is the live event. No specific artist or skins have been confirmed.

