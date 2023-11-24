Fortnite Big Bang live event map twice the size of OG map, leakers claim

The Fortnite Big Bang live has the community hyped. Eminem would be part of it, and according to leaks, Epic Games could introduce three new game modes. This includes LEGO, Rocket League, and something called Fortnite Festival. Given the scope of things, there's no doubt that the developers have been working on this for a while. As such, the total area being used for the live event is massive.

According to leakers/data-miners, the Fortnite Big Bang live event map is twice the size of the OG map. This is truly groundbreaking, as something like this has never happened before. The Chapter 5 map that was supposedly leaked and was considered the largest one yet is dwarfed by this behemoth. As it turns out, it's with good reason.

Disclaimer: Fortnite Big Bang map spoilers ahead.

Fortnite Big Bang live event could feature six different areas/locations

The Big Bang live event map could be twice the size of the OG map due to the scale of things. It seems that players would get to experience different biomes and locations/areas during the event. There are supposedly six areas/locations that would be featured.

One would be dedicated for the Eminem concert, while others would play host to the LEGO and Rocket League Racing mode. However, according to leakers/data-miners, it's being speculated that players could choose which modes to try out. This would suggest that these could function as waiting areas.

That being said, each location is fully fleshed out. This holds true for the LEGO location as well. As seen in the leaks, while many assets are yet to be decrypted, it gives a sense of scale to what Epic Games has been working on since the last live event.

Will any of the Fortnite Big Bang live event locations be featured in Chapter 5?

Taking into account that the collaboration with LEGO and Rocket League is not temporary, some locations may remain in Chapter 5. However, these would likely feature in their own individual modes and not in Battle Royale.

This is based on leaks suggesting that Crafting could be coming back to the game. As such, it would be limited to LEGO. Since players would be able to craft during The Big Bang live event, this is a further nod that some locations could carry over.

For the time being, which locations would be carried over remains unknown. It could also be possible that none of the area features would carry over as Epic Games would implement procedural generation in Chapter 5. If such is the case, the map that would be used in The Big Bang live event will remain a one-off.

