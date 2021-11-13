Fortnite brings back Clingers, Boogie Bombs, and more for limited time

A few weeks ago, the Boogie Bombs lost their Fortnite funding station tussle against the Combat Shotgun. The verdict was quite disappointing for gamers who were anticipating the return of the throwables to the island.

It was certain that the Boogie Bombs will not be vaulted any time soon and gamers would have to wait for a few more months. However, Epic has added Boogie Bombs to the game along with several other items.

Today's Fortnite LTM @FortLtmToday iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here are the final 3 LTMs currently set to release during v18.30:



- Shockwave (Trios)

- Knockout: Shuffle (Trios)

- Throwdown (Trios) (Previously known as Catch!) Here are the final 3 LTMs currently set to release during v18.30:- Shockwave (Trios)- Knockout: Shuffle (Trios)- Throwdown (Trios) (Previously known as Catch!) They really decided to keep the name as Throwdown 😂 twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… They really decided to keep the name as Throwdown 😂 twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st…

The only catch is that the items have not been added to the battle royale mode, but to a new LTM.

Fortnite: New Throwdown LTM brings back popular items to the game

Fortnite has a wonderful policy of vaulting and unvaulting weapons. The developers have released numerous weapons to the game, but it only allows a specific number of these to feature in the game.

Over the course of a season, Epic vaults and unvaults several weapons. While some of them feature in the battle royale mode, others can be accessed through LTMs and Creative mode.

Epic has recently released a new LTM in Fortnite called Throwdown Trios and gamers can access it from the Fortnite lobby. The LTM mode does not have any guns and only features throwable items, justifying its entertaining title.

It is in this Throwdown LTM that gamers can get to use Boogie Bombs. The cover photo of the new game mode revealed the items that can be used in it. Apart from the Boogie Bombs, the LTM features the Impulse Grenade, Port-a-Fort, Port-a-Fortress, and the Clingers.

The Throwdown LTM will be challenging for gamers as it will only feature these throwables with the absence of guns sure to make it even more interesting. In order to achieve victory in the Throwdown LTM, gamers will be required to be absolutely precise with their throws.

Gamers often take a break from the game's usual battle royale segment and try out the LTMs. These limited time game modes offer entertainment and are loved by gamers. Since the Throwdown LTM features the Boogie Bombs, it is expected to attract a huge number of gamers.

With the Throwdown LTM only available for a limited time, gamers should not let go of this opportunity to use Boogie Bombs in Fortnite.

