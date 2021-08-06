Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: 'They Live' collab, skill-based matchmaking adjustments and more

The Fortnite Rift Tour kicks off tonight and may potentially bring some big changes to the game. There are a couple of theories about the event, with one involving potentially switching to different dimensions.

This one certainly makes sense because it is titled the "Rift" Tour, and rifts have been a huge part of the interdimensional aspect of the Fortnite storyline. Another theory says that this isn't just a live concert, and that it will be tied into and directly affect the storyline and the alien invasion.

Since it is starting tonight, it's only a matter of time before these are proven to be true or false.

We just want you to come with us to the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande



Don’t forget to get there early and to wear your favorite outfit to the show. pic.twitter.com/nPd49K8d1i — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 6, 2021

Some leaks have come out and it's certainly possible that the live event today will be a catalyst for implementing changes to Fortnite. Here's what we know so far.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 latest leaks

Upon observation, dataminers noticed that the POIs which are being abducted by the mothership's tractor beam are moving and changing. They're rotating and moving upwards, closer to the mothership.

This could be for a new Fortnite map, or the potential melding of the old and new maps, as has been theorized. It's unclear whether or not they'll make it to the mothership, but one thing is confirmed: they won't be the same after this.

Ah, poor slurpy. It was my favorite poi. Now its going to be "Floating Factory". — TheSourEevee (@EeveeSour) August 2, 2021

There are now some alien holopads on the actual Fortnite island, rather than just on top of the mothership. There is one at the green steel bridge, so the aliens are slowly getting closer to taking over the island with each passing day.

This is what the holopad makes players look like.

Image via Epic Games

A summer variant of Guff may be coming as well. There has been some uncovered code relating to the potential addition of a new Guff skin. "They Live," an alien sci-fi movie from 1988 seems to be getting a collaboration, or at least a nod from Fortnite.

In-game billboards are promoting "Meowscles Morsels," which is cat food. Upon closer inspection, though, the billboard says "SUBMIT," which is in reference to the movie.

In the movie, the billboard is a normal one but when observed through a particular pair of glasses, it says "OBEY". This could be a collaboration, or just an innocuous nod.

They Live billboard. Image via MoPOP

Another piece of information that has been pointed out involves Skill-based matchmaking. This was implemented to even out the playing field, but it only applies to Solos, Duos and Trios. Squads is completely random, which many players did not realize.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul