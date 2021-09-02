Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (2021): Release date, timing, battle pass skins, and more

September has crawled in, and gamers are inarguably looking forward to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 in less than two weeks. Leaks regarding the upcoming season have started coming in as the hype gets stronger every day.

Fortnite Season 7 turned out to be a grand experience for gamers. Epic rolled out regular content updates as well as worked diligently to reduce bugs in the system. Players flocked to the game and kept exploring the title to encounter all the new items in Fortnite.

With Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8 around the corner, the release date, and other information have become an oft-discussed topic.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Naruto confirmed as Battle Pass skin

The alien-themed Fortnite Season 7 will be over on September 12th, 2021. Even though the confirmation is yet to arrive, it is safe to state that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will begin on September 13th.

Epic could extend the ongoing season for a few days. However, data miners have already started revealing leaks regarding the upcoming season. Therefore, it seems highly unlikely that the developers will try to extend Fortnite Season 7 and tarnish their image in the community.

Chapter 2 - Season 7 of Fortnite feels like it has flown by so fast.



Excited to see what Chapter 2 - Season 8 brings! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 31, 2021

The unavailability of an official post from Epic Games makes it difficult to state the exact timing of the update. However, gamers can expect the downtime to start somewhere around 2:00 a.m. ET judging by previous trends.

The update will be a major one and will take some time for the servers to be back up. Gamers will also need to update their game before entering Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is now working on implementing the character into an upcoming Battle Pass. #Fortnite



(via @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/tWUtGB8HD9 — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) July 31, 2021

Several sources reported that Epic was trying to get hold of the rights to Naruto Uzumaki. Gamers speculated that the popular anime character would be a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skin.

The speculation was confirmed when it was recently revealed that Epic has successfully gained the rights of Naruto. It has also been revealed that Naruto will be a Tier 1 skin.

It has also been reported that a new character named "Queen" will be making her debut in the upcoming season. It has been revealed that the character will also be a Battle Pass skin and will be placed in Tier 100.

Edited by Srijan Sen