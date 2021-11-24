Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event Countdown: Timer details, start date, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event countdown timer should appear in-game by 10:00 am ET on November 24. There shouldn't be any hotfixes or updates related to this event.

When the timer goes live, players should be able to see it light up the sky above the island. Keep in mind that the time mentioned is subject to change at the developer's discretion.

Where will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event countdown timer appear?

Based on the leaks, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event countdown timer will appear near Fort Guava. The location is a new POI at the southern end of Pleasant Park.

There should be a total of two event countdown timers. One is located directly above the secure bunker at Fort Guava, and the other at the nearby Base Rio. Players should be able to spot them easily in-game.

When will the end-of-season live event for Chapter 2 take place?

According to HYPEX and other dataminers, the end-of-season live event for Chapter 2 will take place on December 4 at 9:00 pm UTC/4:00 pm ET. At the moment, there are no detailed spoilers of the live event on social media.

Aside from the stages and script, there is no visual reference for the same. Nevertheless, with 10 days left until reality destabilizes, leaks will definitely reveal more information soon.

What is the end of Season XP bonus?

Despite the XP grind being easy this season, a lot of players are still not at Level 200. While this does not affect casual players, Battle Pass holders will lose out on a lot of paid cosmetics.

Based on speculation, the end of Season XP bonus event will last until December 4. Experience earned may double or triple for the remainder of the season. This will allow players to level up fast and claim their rewards.

Given that many players are actively looking for working XP glitches, this end of Season XP bonus may be Epic Games' answer to the problem. This new XP boost should go live at 10:00 am ET also.

Will there be any freebies for the end-of-season event?

At the moment there is no information regarding freebies. While there could be some towards the end of this week, players shouldn't get their hopes up. Nevertheless, it's still too easy to jump to a conclusion.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee