Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: New method is giving players up to 300,000 XP every game, here is how

Epic Games recently buffed up the XP for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 for the third time. Although it is quite unusual for the developers to make such drastic changes, Epic has taken the step to ensure gamers have no difficulty in ranking up the tiers.

The XP buff has worked wonders and gamers are having a gala time ranking up the tiers and unlocking the Battle Pass rewards. Recently, it was revealed that gamers can claim up to 300,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

This article will reveal details about the procedure involved in earning such a massive amount of XP in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Ranking up the tiers is quite easy now

Epic has introduced Punchcard Quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. These quests are available from various NPCs that spawn on the island. Completing these quests is very easy and will require very little time to finish them in the game.

Gamers will be required to follow certain steps in order to maximize the XP grind. The first and foremost step is to squad up with friends. Even though the procedure works in all available modes, entering with a full squad gives the maximum amount of XP.

Once gamers are ready with their squads, they will be required to delete all existing Punchcard quests.

After deleting the existing Punchcard quests, gamers will be required to drop in to the island and collect the quests from five NPCs. Gamers can choose any five NPCs of their choice. It must be remembered that all members of the squad need to pick up the quests from the NPCs.

Once the quests have been obtained, gamers will be required to leave the match and join a new one. In the new match, gamers should divide the quests amongst themselves and each one should complete a different set to finish them faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Once all the quests are completed, gamers can leave the match and navigate to the Fortnite lobby. Gamers will be able to see the amount of XP earned through this method once they leave the match.

The total XP earned through this method in various modes is given below:

Also Read

Solo - 72,750 XP

Duos - 145,500 XP

Trios - 218,250 XP

Squad - 291,000 XP

The Punchcard quests can be attempted innumerable times in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and gamers have a golden opportunity to earn quite a large amount of XP and rank up through this method.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee