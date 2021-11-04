Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP glitches: Every method we know so far

Many Fortnite players complained about the XP grind that Chapter 2 Season 8 has been so far. It has certainly been difficult to level up at an appropriate rate this season, and Fortnite has tried to fix that. Either way, XP glitches always pop up and players are always ready to try them out, especially this season. Here are a few examples that worked in Season 8.

XP glitches from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The first glitch involved Fabio Sparklemane's questline. For this XP glitch to be successful, players needed to have at least two people in their party and they need to head to the Apres Ski landmark as soon as possible and talk to Fabio Sparklemane.

One player must keep entering the zipline while the others talk to Fabio. Players would need to accept his questline. Talking to a character and accepting a questline will give players about 2,700 XP.

Players could then delete the questline and get it from him again. This could be repeated as many times as possible before dying and would award Fortnite players with XP every single time. If the storm eliminated the players, which it generally would, they could simply jump into a new match and do it all over again.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



- Fabio Sparklemane's Quests have been disabled due to the XP Glitch



(However, the glitch can be done with any NPC - Fabio was just the fastest, sooooo..?) #Fortnite Hotfix:- Fabio Sparklemane's Quests have been disabled due to the XP Glitch(However, the glitch can be done with any NPC - Fabio was just the fastest, sooooo..?) #Fortnite Hotfix:- Fabio Sparklemane's Quests have been disabled due to the XP Glitch(However, the glitch can be done with any NPC - Fabio was just the fastest, sooooo..?)

There was also a Creative XP glitch earlier this season. On a new island, loopers need to add water, a platform, and a boat spawner. They would then have to drive the boat once and leave the game open and still get 25,200 XP every 15 minutes. This glitch only worked five times a day, but it was totally free XP.

Leveling up awards battle stars for the battle pass (Image via Epic Games)

This one isn't necessarily a glitch, but rather a hack. Players could do this in squads for the best results. Several punchcards are easier to complete than others. If all four players selected one of the easy ones, they could complete them all in a match and earn tons of XP for all players involved.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey To answer a common question, earning Creative XP is still a thing in Chapter 2 - Season 8.



For playing/AFKing in Creative for 1 Hour and 15 Minutes each day you can earn 126,000 XP, which is the same as it was last season. To answer a common question, earning Creative XP is still a thing in Chapter 2 - Season 8.For playing/AFKing in Creative for 1 Hour and 15 Minutes each day you can earn 126,000 XP, which is the same as it was last season.

It should be noted that these XP glitches may have been patched by now. The Fabio Sparklemane glitch has come and gone a few different times this season, so it might not be working at the moment. However, these were all good ways of making XP at one point in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Atul S