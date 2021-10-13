Fortnite Season 8 Infinite XP glitch is breaking the game yet again

Fortnite players are always looking for the best ways to get XP each season. XP is vital to the game as it is the only way they can acquire battle stars and purchase battle pass rewards like J.B. Chimpanski and Carnage. Playing the game regularly can get a lot of XP, but there are often glitches or tricks that can provide players with a lot of XP quickly. One has recently been discovered that is resulting in tons of XP and is active again.

Hypo @SkyStaIker Fabio Sparklemane every time theres a new xp glitch Fabio Sparklemane every time theres a new xp glitch https://t.co/G8RnkrMdXW

Infinite XP glitch returns to Fortnite Season 8

The glitch was discovered earlier in the season, but it seems to be active again and is providing players with another excellent opportunity to level up extremely quickly.

For this XP glitch to be successful, players need to have at least two people in their party (more than two works as well) and they need to head to Apres Ski (on the mountain near Misty Meadows) as soon as possible and talk to Fabio Sparklemane. Fabio gives the players a questline, which is the premise of the glitch.

One player must keep entering the zipline while the others talk to Fabio. Players need to accept his questline, which awards a small amount of XP. Talking to a character and accepting a questline will give players about 2,700 XP.

Fabio Sparklemane's home is the place to use this XP glitch once more. Image via Epic Games

Players can now delete the Fabio Sparklemane questline and get it from him again. This can be done as many times as possible before dying and will continuously award Fortnite players the 2,700 XP for talking to Fabio and accepting a questline. Once the storm comes and eliminates players, they'll need to enter a new match to do it again.

neb💫 @nebology WHY IS THE FABIO SPARKLEMANE XP GLITCH BACK LOL WHY IS THE FABIO SPARKLEMANE XP GLITCH BACK LOL

Fortnite patched the original glitch, but it appears to be active again, giving players a fantastic way to get lots of XP. Fortnite players should act quickly on this before the glitch gets patched again, forcing them to return to the slow XP grind that has plagued this season.

Edited by Danyal Arabi