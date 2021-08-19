Fortnite Chapter 3 map leak reveals new locations: Forest Ruins, Haunted Hotel and more

A few hours ago, a massive leak occurred, which not only brought to light information regarding numerous cosmetics but even the details for a live event at the end of Fortnite Season 7. So far, most leakers have been tight-lipped and have refused to give out details that would spoil the surprise for the community.

In addition to the cosmetics, weapon charms and other leaks, it would seem that the details for the map of Fortnite Chapter 3 were also leaked. Although the information discovered is not significant, it does provide a rough brief of map changes to come in the future.

There is another Live Event at the end of Season 7.



Epic messed up and much of the information about the event is being leaked, as it's easily available for anyone to view in the files.



Be careful on leak Twitter right now everyone! — Brite News (@TheBriteFuture) August 18, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 3's map locations seem very interesting

According to prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, a file containing unreleased locations for a map code named "Demeter" has been discovered, and is at the moment in early development.

While the map could indeed be for Chapter 3, it's very hard to confirm the same as of now given that Fortnite Season 7 is yet to end and another three seasons are yet to begin.

Actually, i doubt this is the Chapter 3 map. This one is very small based on the grid IDs it has, so it might be for an LTM or something.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

However, with all that said, a few locations mentioned for the new map are rather intriguing. For starters, Forest Ruins could be referring to Weeping Woods, which may get destroyed before the new chapter begins.

Haunted Hotel could signify a possible POI that would remain in place after a future edition of Fortnitemares concludes. It's too soon to do guesswork, as most of the aforementioned names may even be mere placeholders for the time being.

Despite speculations running wild, it would be a good idea to take this information with a pinch of salt as even HYPEX is not sure if this could be the actual map or an LTM in its early development stages.

Some upcoming locations of the Survival/Open-World Map!



This map is BIG and it has many other landmarks & unfinished POIs, and it's still in the works. pic.twitter.com/xm0d1D7znr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

In addition to the mysterious Chapter 3/LTM map, another leak suggests that Epic Games is creating a big open-world/survival map as well. It consists of numerous landmarks and many POIs that are still in development.

Based on the information in the leak, this map will consist of an Airport, Boat Dock, Castle and even Mines. By the looks of it, the leaks that were disclosed toward the end of Fortnite Season 6 may just be coming to fruition.

Given that the developers recently added a brand new Impostors mode, it's not hard to imagine that, in time, Epic Games will add more modes to the game, such as open world or survival.

These modes will more than likely host brand new dynamics, mechanics and will be completely different from the current Battle Royale mode. It's still too early to say with certainty what the developers are up to, but something is definitely in development for the future.

This image codenamed 'Saturn' has been added to the API. It might be for an unreleased Open-World game mode! #Fortnite



(via @HYPEX) pic.twitter.com/ob5Fk8prT4 — Zapz - Fortnite Leaks (@ZapzBR) August 16, 2021

