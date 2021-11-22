Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 already in the works reveal new leaks

As players gear up for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, leaks suggest that developers have already started working on Chapter 3 Season 2. Rumor has it that amidst all the speculation and excitement, Epic Games has already rolled out update v20.00 for playtesting.

For the uninitiated, update v18.00 and later versions were related to Chapter 2 Season 8. Logically, Fortnite Chapter 3 has to be update v19.00. Therefore, when data miners leaked news about the playtesting of v20.00, fans soon jumped to the conclusion that Chapter 3 Season 2 is already in the works.

Players are yet to experience the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and Chapter 3 Season 1. Therefore, the knowledge about Chapter 3 Season 2 only means that Epic Games is already planning ahead.

What do we know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is going to end on December 5, with Chapter 3 starting on December 7. Players are yet to find out what happens to the island and whether the Cube Queen finally unleashes her wrath. If that happens, players will find themselves on a new island in Chapter 3.

There is still a lot more that players need to learn about how this chapter ends and the next one starts. Therefore, there is no information available on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 apart from the fact that Epic Games is already playtesting the update.

Players will only get to know more about update v20.00 once the developers release the updates coming before that. However, this tells players that unlike Chapter 2 Season 1, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will not be extremely lengthy.

When will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 release?

Playtesting for updates is usually done a couple of months before the update is supposed to be released. While no official announcement has been made regarding the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players can assume that it will not cross 60-70 days.

OMEGA @zombiie_omega @FortniteBR @FNBRUnreleased That has to mean season 1 of Chapter 3 won't be half a year long like Chapter 2 Season 1. Thank god. @FortniteBR @FNBRUnreleased That has to mean season 1 of Chapter 3 won't be half a year long like Chapter 2 Season 1. Thank god.

Players will be happy to see Fortnite Chapter 3 is planning to return to the seasonal average of 70 days. Longer seasons such as Chapter 2 Season 1 often end up exhausting players. Naturally, players expect Epic Games to rectify all its errors from Chapter 2 in Chapter 3.

Edited by Shaheen Banu