Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks suggest Hermes could be an NPC

According to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks provided by leakers/data miners PV2Private and djlorenzouasset, Hermes will be added to the game. He will be featured as an NPC on the island for the duration of the season. However, unlike Hades and Medusa, Hermes will not be an NPC boss. He will not attack players on sight but rather interact with them.

Based on these Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, players will not only be able to interact with Hermes but purchase items/services from him as well. For those unaware, he is the ancient Greek god of trade, wealth, luck, animal husbandry, sleep, language, thieves, and travel.

He is also a herald and messenger. As such, he is able to cover long distances with ease. Thus, based on leaks provided by the aforementioned leakers/data miners and Loolo_WRLD, Heremes could have a special item with him for sale.

Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks hint at Hermes selling The Talaria of Mercury

Based on leaks provided by all three leakers/data miners, as well as many others, Heremes may sell The Talaria of Mercury. More commonly known as The Winged Sandals of Hermes, this item could allow players to take flight and move rapidly across the map.

It could function similarly to the Spire Jumpboots from Chapter 2 Season 6, but with a few variations. Based on Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, rather than allowing players to sprint+jump, this could allow them to sprint+fly, which may tap into a player's stamina. This would, in theory, limit how often the item can be used.

On the flip side, many speculate that we could also see an item that looks like wings. This speculation has gathered momentum following the official teaser showcasing Aphrodite. That being said, until information is data-mined or officially revealed, there is no telling which ways things could go.

Will Hermes be a Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skin?

Given that he is a prominent god in Greek mythology, he could be featured on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. However, this is not set in stone for the time being. There are not enough Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks to come to a conclusive decision.

If Epic Games teases Heremes a few hours from now as the fourth teaser for the upcoming season, it would be a confirmation of sorts. Otherwise, this would be merely speculation. More information should be revealed prior to or during the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 (update v29.00).

