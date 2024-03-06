Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks suggest Kratos' return with Atreus, addition of Zeus Mythic, flying ability, and more

According to the latest Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, Epic Games has a lot in development for the next phase of the storyline. The information comes from leakers/data miners TunaDrift and iFireMonkey. The source, however, is a playtester who shared some "real-looking" proof. While there are a few images to confirm things, they do not paint the whole picture.

Given the volume of content, iFireMonkey and others cannot say for certain if everything that has been leaked will make it into the game. As such, while these are legitimate leaks, they should be taken with a grain of salt.

That being said, here is the entirety of what players can expect to see soon based on multiple Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks hint at a treasure trove of content coming soon

Ability to fly via mechanic and/or item

The most likely feature to arrive next season is the ability for Fortnite players to fly. While this information is based on Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, Epic Games teased it a short while ago. It also aligns with Mark Rein's word for the upcoming season, which was 'Wings.' For this reason, it is confirmed at this point.

That said, according to Fortnite leaker/data miner SpushFNBR, players will be able to fly with the help of something called Hermes' Wings. He is the Greek God who is commonly depicted with winged sandals known as Talaria. Given that in Chapter 2 Season 6, Spire Boots were an item that allowed players to jump higher than normal, having boots that allow players to fly is not too outlandish to think about.

Kratos returning with Atreus, Mount Olympus POI, and monsters that act as henchmen for Gods who are mini-bosses

One of the more hyped-up Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks is the news that Kratos will return with his son, Atreus. Kratos will be unvaulted in the Item Shop, while Atreus will be added. There are also rumors about a Young Kratos Fortnite Skin/Outfit, but there's nothing concrete to go on.

With Chapter 5 Season 2 being Greek mythology-themed, a Mount Olympus POI is a must-have in-game. It's unclear where it will be added, but the most likely location will be Superior Summit. This location could host some in-game activities for players to partake in. It could also hold valuable loot.

Lastly, according to the latest Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, there will be monsters that act as henchmen for Gods who are mini-bosses. Given that this has been a prominent feature over the many seasons in-game, it's not too difficult to imagine this coming to fruition.

Zeus ability with 3 stages, 4 Mythics & Gold Speed-Boost Apple, Cerberus Shotgun, and Hades Mythic that is a chain/whip with fire

According to the latest Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, something called the "Zeus ability" will be made available in-game. It will have three stages. Based on Greek mythology, the only logical representation of the "Zeus ability" would be a thunderbolt.

Fortnite leaker/data miner FortnitePV2 has shared some details about it. Players will apparently be able to fly in the air and target people. This is similar to Deku Smash and Kamehameha Mythic. It will have three attack types:

Single Lightning Strike

Strong Cluster Strike

Burst of Lighting in an area

At this point in time, this is still not confirmed; it is subject to change. As such, the "Zeus ability" and the rumored Thunderbolt Mythic could be two separate things altogether.

There seem to be other mythics as well, and something called Gold Speed-Boost Apple. As the name suggests, this could allow players to move faster while conserving stamina. It could function similarly to Slap Juice.

Coming back to the Mythics, one of them is likely Zeus' Thunderbolt, while the other is Hades' Mythic Whip/Chain. Epic Games has teased both of these characters alongside their MythicS in an official capacity. However, it's not clear how they would function in-game.

Speaking of Hades and the underground, one of the many leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons is called the Cerberus Shotgun. It may feature a special attack type or could be Mythic in rarity.

For the time being, these are the latest Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks that have been shared thus far. It is also believed that a collaboration with Persona will occur, but information regarding this is limited. Given that Avatar: The Last Airbender has also been rumored to arrive next season, Persona may be coming later this year.

