Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event leaked, Pandora’s Box will play major role

As Epic Games continues to build towards the grand finale for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, players are constantly looking for a taste of what the ambitious live event to close out the season holds for them. While the developers have been quite tight-lipped about their plans, new leaks have surfaced that inject a new level of excitement into the already anticipated event.

The leaks, brought forward by prominent leaker @Wensoing on the social media platform X, hint at Pandora's Box, which essentially kicked off the Greek Mythology saga at the end of Chapter 5 Season 1. It will have a large role to play in the live event as well as the buildup to Chapter 5 Season 3.

Pandora's Box will reportedly have a massive role to play in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event

According to the leaks, the Mount Olympus statue will constantly provide Pandora's Box with massive bursts of red lightning energy, causing it to overload and explode in a massive event. The explosion will send shockwaves throughout the Battle Royale Island and summon more red lightning, which will strike various areas on the Chapter 5 map.

Additionally, Pandora's Box exploding will also seemingly be the cause for the appearance of the previously leaked sandstorm with a massive "Sandstorm Explosion", acting as a leadup to Chapter 5 Season 3. The leaks also suggest that the event will feature a Rift Teleport. However, as of now, there is no telling as to what role Rifts will play in the live event other than the teleport.

The energy from the Pandora's Box explosion will lead to a sandstorm forming in the distance, and if previous season buildups are anything to go by, the sandstorm will gradually grow closer to the Island as the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3 approaches.

It is important to note, however, that the information presented in this article is largely based on leaks from prominent sources, so it is subject to change when the live event happens. However, one thing is for certain - Epic Games is truly bringing back the spirit of live events with a massive bookend to the Greek Mythology saga, ushering in what will seemingly be an apocalyptic theme in Chapter 5 Season 3.

