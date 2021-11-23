Fortnite creative map is giving players unlimited XP in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Creative maps have quickly become a popular game mode for earning XP in Chapter 2 Season 8. Several maps have popped up with XP turned on that have given players the opportunity to earn lots of XP quickly.

This has been so popular this season due to the XP struggles that many players have experienced this season, which Fortnite tried to buff on several different occasions.

A new map recently popped up, offering a chance to rack up the XP quickly. Here's how players have been utilizing Creative this season to earn XP.

Fortnite Creative maps have become go to method for XP grinding

A new Creative mode popped up recently in which XP was enabled. This is a rarity for Creative maps, as they can quickly be abused for massive XP totals. This one was one of the best in recent memory. Combining with the current supercharged XP, this is a great method to increase in level really fast.

The code for this map is: 3424-1388-0947. In it, Fortnite players can interact with a secret button, open a door and mess with the buttons inside. With a friend playing, they could stand outside the door and the player would get nearly 8,000 XP a second.

XP results in leveling up, which is important for the battle pass. Image via Epic Games

Unfortunately, since the posting of the map, XP has been disabled on the map. This is not the first time a map like this has come and gone. Recently, another map had XP enabled in which players could get XP for rounds, eliminations and wins.

That map could award up to 13,000 XP in four minutes, which is still rather impressive. However, that pales in comparison to how much XP players were earning on this map.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

From now until the end of this season (and chapter), players should keep an eye out for new Creative maps in Fortnite that have XP enabled. These are still the best way to get a lot of XP, and it's best to act fast before Epic Games buffs or removes the XP from them.

Edited by Rohit Mishra