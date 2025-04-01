Fortnite downtime today (April 1, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (April 1, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled shortly before the given time. The servers will be live again by 5:30 am ET. This downtime paves the way for v34.21, the third major update for Chapter 6 Season 2.

In terms of content, we know that the Mortal Kombat LTM will be added to the game. There will also be content related to MK added to the Battle Royale/Zero Build mode. The Outfits for characters that are part of the collaborations are already in the Fortnite Item Shop. This means no new characters are expected.

Here is some information about the Fortnite downtime today (April 1, 2025).

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (April 1, 2025) last?

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (April 1, 2025) will last approximately one and a half hours (90 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4 am ET and should be back online by 5:30 am ET. The developer will provide an update when the servers are back online.

You can visit Epic Games' status website for real-time updates that the developer provides at times.

Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v34.21

We know some of what Epic Games has planned for v34.21, but nothing has been mentioned clearly. Content related to Mortal Kombat will be added, and for the most part, that should be everything.

As per veteran leaker @HYPEX, we could expect the following once the update goes live:

Scorpion Mythic (+ "GET OVER HERE" Ability)

Scorpion Medallion: Makes the first bullet explosive

Scorpion Boss + POIs: The Pit, Living Forest, Dead Pool

We will know the full extent of v34.21 when the Fortnite downtime today (April 1, 2025) begins.

However, given that the update is focused on the Mortal Kombat collaboration, there's no point expecting more than what has been mentioned. We could see other cosmetics added to the game, but that's a regular occurrence with each update.

