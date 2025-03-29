Epic resolves Fortnite matchmaking issue, but does not reveal the reason behind it 

After nearly five hours (what seems like an eternity), the Fortnite matchmaking issue has been resolved. Players can finally navigate the Discovery Tab to find a mode of their choice and queue up to matchmake. However, the community at large is still perplexed as to what happened.

Since the entire UI related to Discovery went missing, questions are being asked, none of which are being answered. While the Fortnite issue has indeed been fixed, no one knows why things went so wrong all of a sudden. Here is what Epic Games had to say about the situation:

"Matchmaking and Discover lobby issues are fixed! Thank you for your support, and we’ll continue to monitor Fortnite services to ensure everything remains stable."

As seen from the statement, no reason has been provided for the Fortnite matchmaking issue. Due to players being stopped from earning any PlayTime XP, many are demanding compensation of sorts. However, it is unclear if Epic Games will give in to this demand.

What could have triggered the massive Fortnite matchmaking issue?

Without an official reason, the only thing we have to go on is speculation. That being said, many are speculating that the recent update v34.20, could have caused the Discovery Tab to vanish. However, this would be untrue given that the update has been live since March 25, 2025, and things were working smoothly.

The only other logical conclusion regarding what could have triggered the Fortnite matchmaking issue is major technical faults. We still don't know what went wrong, but whatever it was, it brought the game to a standstill for a little under five hours. The issue was officially reported at 11:42 PM ET on March 28, 2025, and was resolved at 4:38 AM ET on March 29, 2025.

While Epic Games has not provided a reason, it can be said that the issue was resolved rather quickly. A major chunk of the game's UI going missing is no joke and is cause for concern.

It would be nice to know what went wrong, as the next time it happens, players won't panic and worry if something is wrong with their game client or account. On a concluding note, this is not likely to be the last time we face a Fortnite matchmaking issue, but hopefully, the UI will not go missing next time around.

