Is Fortnite fixed yet? Server downtime so far 

"Is Fortnite fixed yet?" is the question on everyone's mind as player count plummets to its lowest since the game's launch. The answer as of now is a resounding no. Fortnite is not fixed yet, and the last update provided by Epic Games was at 11:42 PM Eastern Time on March 28, 2025. At the time of writing this article, the servers have been down for over four hours.

Due to a technical glitch, the UI that allows players to look for modes to play via the Discovery Tab has been wiped clean from the game. This, in turn, has led to matchmaking issues, completely stopping players from doing anything in-game apart from visiting the Fortnite Item Shop, checking their Lockers, Career Tab, and other such things.

Could Fortnite be fixed before daybreak in the Eastern Time Zone?

Given the severity of the situation, there is no telling when Epic Games will fix this. Unlike past instances of matchmaking errors, this time around, it is the UI that allows players to matchmake that has gone missing.

This is what Epic Games had to say about the issue:

"We’re working to fix an issue where players are unable to matchmake or select games in the lobby. We’ll provide an update once this has been resolved."

They did provide an update a while ago, but the situation hasn't changed. In fact, Epic Games had to postpone the OCE Div Cup Final and will announce a reschedule for it at a later date.

Based on this, we know that the problem is still at large and is affecting players on every platform. While some are speculating that the latest update v34.20 could have had something to do with this, that's likely not the case. Things have been working smoothly since the update was done and dusted on March 25, 2025. So this problem is definitely an anomaly.

As mentioned earlier, Fortnite servers are down today (March 29, 2025). Epic Games will provide an update when there's something to report. Until then, all you can do is wait until the problem has been resolved.

