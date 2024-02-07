Fortnite downtime today (February 7, 2024): When will servers be back up?

Fortnite downtime today (February 7, 2024) for update v28.20 will start at 4 am Eastern Time. This will be the second major update for Chapter 5 Season 1. While Epic Games has not revealed much about what can be expected, quite a bit of content will be added to the game. Aside from the Battle Royale mode, content should also be coming to Fortnite LEGO, Rocket Racking, and Fortnite Festival.

That said, keep in mind that the servers for all five major game modes will be taken offline at 3:30 am Eastern Time. If you are still in-game, consider logging out by 3 am Eastern Time to be on the safe side. Alternatively, you can play in Creative mode until the servers go offline. You will receive XP once they are back on.

How long will the Fortnite downtime today last (February 7, 2024)?

Since update v28.20 will be the second major update for Chapter 5 Season 1, Fortnite downtime today could last a while. The servers will be taken offline at 3:30 AM Eastern Time. Taking into account that Epic Games will need three to four hours to complete the update, the servers should be up latest by 7:30 AM Eastern Time.

Of course, keep in mind that if complications arise during the update Fortnite downtime today could last a while longer. Epic Games will officially announce when servers are back online at full capacity.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v28.20

The highlight of Fortnite update v28.20 is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event. It will go live on February 9, 2024 at 9 AM Eastern Time. According to leakers/data-miners, Shredder Outfit/Skin will be added to the game after the event goes live.

There will be challenges/quests for players to undertake as well. Each one will yield 10,000 XP. Completing all of them will grant you 40,000 XP, which is worth half a seasonal level. As for rewards, there is no information on hand at the moment. However, there will likely be some freebies for players to earn.

Moving on, the Pizza Party and Rift-To-Go and/or Big Bush Bomb could all be unvaulted once Fortnite downtime today ends. In all probability, the Pizza Party is the most likely candidate as it will be related to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event.

Lastly, a new item/weapon called the Hunting Dagger will be coming to LEGO Fortnite. It will have four rarities - Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic. While it will likely not deal as much damage as swords, it should have a faster strike rate.

