Fortnite downtime today (August 8): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime for update v25.30 will start at 4 am Eastern Time today (August 8, 2023). This will likely be the last major update for Chapter 4 Season 3. However, minor hotfixes may still be pushed if and when needed. That being said, while there have been a few server-related issues recently, the update will not be delayed or rescheduled.

As always, the servers will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the update taking place. Matchmaking will be disabled by 3:30 am Eastern Time. Those in-game past 3 am should consider logging off to avoid losing out on progress in-game, especially in the Save the World mode.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (August 8)?

Given that this is the last major update for Chapter 4 Season 3, the downtime and maintenance may take a bit longer than usual. Considering that this build version of the game has to run smoothly until the season ends, Epic Games will want to make sure that everything works as intended.

The servers should be back online by 7 am Eastern Time at the latest. Epic Games will make an official announcement when the update is complete. While the servers will be up and running before the announcement, it's advisable not to jump into a match as the servers may not be stable.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v25.30

The highlight of the Fortnite update v25.30 is the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration. it will feature four Outfits and numerous other cosmetic items from the series. Aside from cosmetics, leakers/data miners are speculating that Epic Games may also add in a new Mythic weapons/items as part of the collaboration.

A Mini Battle Pass is also being speculated to be added in - something similar to the Most Wanted Mini Battle Pass that was featured in Chapter Season 1. There is also a possibility that there will be activities related to Creative mode as well.

Another major collaboration with WWE is set to occur in the Fortnite update v25.30. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are all set to be featured as Outfits in-game. They will have their own Back Bling and Pickaxes as well as a Victory Royale Emote of sorts. The Bundle/Set will cost 2,400 V-Bucks.

Speaking of Outfits, the FNCS Renegade and Galaxy Crossfade Outfits will also be added to the game following Fortnite update v25.30. However, there's no timeline in place as to when they will be added to the Item Shop and become available for purchase. Lastly, more Quests and Audio Logs related to Innovator Slone and the storyline will be added alongside Weekly Challenges.

