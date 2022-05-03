Fortnite downtime today (May 3): When will the servers be back up?

The third major update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is ready and waiting to be dropped. The update in question, v20.30, will go live after the downtime. Speaking of downtime, according to an official post by Epic Games, it's set to take place at 4:00 AM Eastern Time on May 3, 2022.

As always, Loopers should do the needful and log off beforehand to avoid losing their game session and regretting it later. Since the servers will be taken offline at 3:30 AM Eastern Time, it would be best to log off a few minutes prior to this happening.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Time to reach new heights! The v20.30 update is scheduled for release on May 3rd.



Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes beforehand. Time to reach new heights! The v20.30 update is scheduled for release on May 3rd. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes beforehand. https://t.co/k6GmyVu6el

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (May 3)?

Based on the trends surrounding the updates, the downtime should last for about three to four hours, officially, that is. Unofficially, players will be able to access the game soon after the leaks start pouring in.

However, keep in mind that server issues may persist. Thus, losing out on a game session will be high. Best to wait for the official announcement from Fortnite before hot-dropping onto the island.

New content changes for Fortnite 20.30 update in Chapter 3 Season 2

Although Epic Games hasn't revealed what new content is coming in the v20.30 update, leakers have more or less confirmed a few content updates. Here's the expected list.

1) Wanda (Scarlet Witch) Skin

As of the time of writing this, prominent leakers have confirmed the existence of the Wanda skin for the upcoming collaboration. However, currently, there is no HD version of the skin to showcase. The cosmetics will likely be added to the game after the 20.30 update and will be available for purchase soon after.

2) Lightsabers are coming back!

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Tournament:

"Star Wars" Lightning Cup

May 3rd - Duos



This Lightning Cup will feature a special, adjusted loot pool. New Tournament: "Star Wars" Lightning CupMay 3rd - DuosThis Lightning Cup will feature a special, adjusted loot pool. https://t.co/eioIjvVobl

While there's no confirmation on Star Wars themed cosmetics, Lightsabers are coming back to the game. In addition to the item, the "Star Wars" Lighting Cup is also set to go live on May 3. According to leaker iFireMonkey, the tournament will feature a special, adjusted loot pool.

3) "Get to the Choppa!"

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Choppa will most likely get unvaulted tomorrow!



Fortnite posted this hint: "Time to reach new heights!"



We also saw the Choppa in a new "Zero Build" trailer. So it's very likely it's getting unvaulted tomorrow! The Choppa will most likely get unvaulted tomorrow!Fortnite posted this hint: "Time to reach new heights!"We also saw the Choppa in a new "Zero Build" trailer. So it's very likely it's getting unvaulted tomorrow! https://t.co/wMoxe78QUb

Based on the cryptic message left by Epic Games in the downtime tweet, there's a high possibility that the Choppa will be unvaulted tomorrow. In all probability, Loopers will be given the new variant, which was showcased in the Zero-Build trailer. With the Imagined Order's Airships being destroyed, this will be a good substitute for vertical mobility.

Edited by Srijan Sen