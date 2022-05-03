Eminem fans discuss what a Slim Shady x Fortnite collab would be like

Fortnite has created a multiverse that consists of numerous collaborations. Loopers have experienced them through various events occurring over the past four years.

This includes live events, concerts, rewards, and themes available in-game. These occasions are devoted to collaborations from different franchises and games.

Artists are a significant influence in the universe of Fortnite. Various artists from different backgrounds and talents enter the loop to demonstrate their music.

This influences the community as they have witnessed these collaborations over time and expect more influential artists to come over. One such artist that loopers desperately want to join the island is none other than Slim Shady himself.

Fortnite players speculate about an Eminem collaboration in-game

Eminem fans in the Fortnite community have made several concept arts about a future collaboration in-game. Eminem is one of the most followed musical artists, with hundreds of records and awards.

The game has primarily focused on collaborating with mainstream artists like BTS over the developing seasons. However, the game hasn't yet covered the vast majority of these artists, which provides them with enough opportunities for future collaborations.

The concept art showcases the Slim Shady version of current rapper Eminem from the early 2000s. This has raised the idea among the community for his appearance to come soon in-game.

The player base further speculated that it would be a "cool idea" if Epic were to add selectable styles to his Fortnite skin, representing his appearance or characters from his albums over the years.

Furthermore, they also discussed if the Back Bling would be like a record with selectable styles for each of his album covers.

This also motivated the community to pursue Epic into making this collab a reality. If that happens, it would be a grand event or experience like Travis Scott's Astronomical that loopers would whole-heartedly enjoy as Eminem is known for his fantastic rap and influence.

There has been a lot of discussion and speculation made in the Fortnite community regarding this awaited collaboration. Eminem fans in the community would point out that he would not have a minor collab or any promotion for his song.

Players also speculated on particular emotes and lobby music directly originating from artists' creations or albums. Fortnite players would like to see rappers and more influencers participate, providing them with more fun and events.

Due to the recent updates where Party Royale is disabled, Epic may implement live events dedicated to the artist on the island itself. In its entirety, the collab is much awaited in the community. It may even break world records for an online event.

