Fortnite downtime today (November 16): When will the servers be back up?

The final Fortnite downtime for this season will commence at 4:00 am Eastern Time. Update v18.40 will mark the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. The update is set to reveal the final phase of the storyline for the season and add in a few assets.

The servers will always be taken down 30 minutes prior to downtime at around 3:30 am Eastern Time. Players are advised to log off from the game well in advance to avoid any inconveniences.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Believe it!



The v18.40 Update is scheduled for release on November 16. Downtime will begin at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. Believe it! The v18.40 Update is scheduled for release on November 16. Downtime will begin at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. https://t.co/eGilljYpDr

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today?

Since this will be the last downtime before the new Season/Chapter, it isn't easy to give accurate information. Based on Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes, things can take a while.

Epic Games is due to add in the Naruto collaboration, which could take some time to finalize. Additionally, map changes will also be happening in-game. Considering all these factors, today's Fortnite downtime can last anywhere between two to four hours at most.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v18.40 update, with server downtime beginning soon.



We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v18.40 update, with server downtime beginning soon. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! https://t.co/Zk7I3HzYEP

What fresh content can players expect from the Fortnite 18.40 update?

1) Corruption spreading

HYPEX @HYPEX Something named "Cube Town Corruption Spread" is set to start after downtime and build up until December 5th (when the season ends / event). Changes might not be significant now as it just started but we might notice something in a few hours/days! Something named "Cube Town Corruption Spread" is set to start after downtime and build up until December 5th (when the season ends / event). Changes might not be significant now as it just started but we might notice something in a few hours/days!

It has been speculated for a while that Cubetown will expand and corrupt the map. Based on recent information discovered by HYPEX, these mechanics will go live following the Fortnite downtime.

It's unclear if multiple Sideways will appear due to corruption or if the map will turn orange. However, it is known that this "corruption spread" will stop on December 5, which is the last day of this season.

2) Do something Blevin?

HYPEX @HYPEX If tonight's update is REALLY the last update of the Season, we should most likely expect an update for Blevin, unless if it's a part of the event and encrypted. (Thanks @JjGuyy0 for reminding me) If tonight's update is REALLY the last update of the Season, we should most likely expect an update for Blevin, unless if it's a part of the event and encrypted. (Thanks @JjGuyy0 for reminding me) https://t.co/6V4Y9P8q5J

With the update v18.40 being the last for the season, dataminers are expecting Blevin to do something. Sadly, no information regarding the same has been uncovered.

Aside from providing player shields when in contact, the Blue Cube hasn't done anything else. Hopefully, following the Fortnite downtime, leakers will be able to provide some concrete information.

3) Brute and funding round four

PARIAH (VolteVaris) 🗝️ #UnvaultTheBrute @explosivepeg

@EpicGames @FortniteGame

Might as well get it out of the way here and now so that people have enough playtime in against them before end-of-season

To those who didn't get the Boogie; Vote Proximity launcher.



-Brute Captain Might as well get it out of the way here and now so that people have enough playtime in against them before end-of-seasonTo those who didn't get the Boogie; Vote Proximity launcher.-Brute Captain #FortniteSeason8 #fortnite #FortniteCubed @EpicGames @FortniteGame Might as well get it out of the way here and now so that people have enough playtime in against them before end-of-seasonTo those who didn't get the Boogie; Vote Proximity launcher.-Brute Captain https://t.co/wXTw1bViOs

Brutes should be making a comeback following the v18.40 update. They have been severely nerfed, so players shouldn't expect them to dominate the match like in the "OG" days.

Additionally, the final fourth and final funding round should also go live following the Fortnite downtime. Flint-Knock Pistol will be pitted against the Proximity Grenade Launcher.

One provides a knockback effect when used, which can be used for mobility. While the other shoots proximity grenades that explode when in range of targets. Players will have to choose wisely and select the right weapon to counter the Brute Mech.

