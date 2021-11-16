Fortnite downtime today (November 16): When will the servers be back up?

The final Fortnite downtime for this season will commence at 4:00 am Eastern Time. Update v18.40 will mark the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. The update is set to reveal the final phase of the storyline for the season and add in a few assets.
The servers will always be taken down 30 minutes prior to downtime at around 3:30 am Eastern Time. Players are advised to log off from the game well in advance to avoid any inconveniences.
How long will the Fortnite downtime last today?
Since this will be the last downtime before the new Season/Chapter, it isn't easy to give accurate information. Based on Fortnite v18.40 early patch notes, things can take a while.
Epic Games is due to add in the Naruto collaboration, which could take some time to finalize. Additionally, map changes will also be happening in-game. Considering all these factors, today's Fortnite downtime can last anywhere between two to four hours at most.
What fresh content can players expect from the Fortnite 18.40 update?
1) Corruption spreading
It has been speculated for a while that Cubetown will expand and corrupt the map. Based on recent information discovered by HYPEX, these mechanics will go live following the Fortnite downtime.
It's unclear if multiple Sideways will appear due to corruption or if the map will turn orange. However, it is known that this "corruption spread" will stop on December 5, which is the last day of this season.
2) Do something Blevin?
With the update v18.40 being the last for the season, dataminers are expecting Blevin to do something. Sadly, no information regarding the same has been uncovered.
Aside from providing player shields when in contact, the Blue Cube hasn't done anything else. Hopefully, following the Fortnite downtime, leakers will be able to provide some concrete information.
3) Brute and funding round four
Brutes should be making a comeback following the v18.40 update. They have been severely nerfed, so players shouldn't expect them to dominate the match like in the "OG" days.
Additionally, the final fourth and final funding round should also go live following the Fortnite downtime. Flint-Knock Pistol will be pitted against the Proximity Grenade Launcher.
One provides a knockback effect when used, which can be used for mobility. While the other shoots proximity grenades that explode when in range of targets. Players will have to choose wisely and select the right weapon to counter the Brute Mech.