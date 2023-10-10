Fortnite downtime today (October 10): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime for update v26.30 will start at 3 am Eastern Time today (October 10, 2023). This is the third and most likely the last major update for Chapter 4 Season 4. Similar to the second major update, Epic Games has brought things forward by an hour. However, as always, the downtime and the subsequent flow of leaks will likely not begin until 4 am Eastern Time.

There is a lot of content that players can expect to see added to the game today. The Kinetic Blade will be added back alongside items such as the Witch Broom, Candy, and Pumpkin Launcher. Kado Thorne will also be turning into a vampire, and the game UI's will finally get a much-deserved face-lift. That said, the downtime may last a while for a few players.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (October 10, 2023)?

Given that this is likely the last major update for the season and will have to carry the game until the first week of November, the update will undoubtedly take some time. By all accounts, the downtime should last roughly three to four hours—starting from 3 am Eastern Time and ending at around 7 am Eastern Time.

In fact, Epic Games has also mentioned that the update file size will be larger than usual on some platforms. Depending on several factors, such as internet speed and which platforms get the update first, some players may have to wait a while longer before being able to jump back into the game.

On that note, although the downtime for the Fortnite update v26.30 will start at 3 am Eastern Time, matchmaking will be disabled at around 2:30 am Eastern Time. Those still in the game past 2 am Eastern Time should consider logging out to avoid losing out on progress. Nevertheless, for those who do want to play something while waiting for the downtime to begin, maps like "Only Up" are a great way to pass the time.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v26.30

As mentioned, there is a lot of new content being added to the Fortnite update v26.30. Kado Thorne will be transformed into a vampire and be given a "Siphon" ability. The Witch Broom has been revamped and will be added to the loot pool alongside the Pumpkin Launcher, Candy, and newly created Vampire Stake Shotgun.

The Kinetic Blade will also be added to the game, but it is unclear if players will be able to obtain the item or if it will be limited to Kado Thorne. There is no way to tell for certain at this point. Nevertheless, it will be good to see the item in use in-game after so many months. Given how popular it was in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, it is bound to feel nostalgic.

Two new Reality Augments will be added to the game, and the Horde Rush LTM will be reactivated as well. It will be interesting to see how Reality Augments affect players' experience in this LTM. Many suspect that Epic Games will add in special Reality Augments tailor-made for the LTM. Lastly, Epic Games is supposedly rolling out the new UI update today, which will give the game's interface a much-needed face-lift.

