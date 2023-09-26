Fortnite downtime today (September 26): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime for update v26.20 will start at 3 am Eastern Time today (September 26, 2023). This is the second major update for Chapter 4 Season 4. Unlike the first major update, Epic Games has brought things forward by an hour. However, in all probability, the main update will likely only start by 4 am Eastern Time as is the norm.

That said, there's not much that can be expected from this update as such. The main highlight will be the Ahsoka Tano Outfit being made available for Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass holders. As is custom, players will have to complete Challenges associated with this section of the Battle Pass to unlock the cosmetics. Nevertheless, there are a few other changes that players can expect to see in-game.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (September 26, 2023)?

Given that this is a routine update and not a major update as such, it should not last more than a few hours. With downtime starting at 3 am Eastern Time, the servers should be up and running by 6 am Eastern Time. On that note, keep in mind that servers will be disabled half an hour before the actual downtime starts.

Those still in-game should consider logging off by 2:30 am Eastern Time or even earlier to avoid losing out on progress. While being abruptly logged out will not majorly impact those in the Battle Royale mode, those in Save The World mode may lose out on a lot of in-game progress.

For those who do want to stay until the servers are temporarily taken offline, considering doing so in the Creative mode. There are plenty of maps like "Only Up" to try out and since experience points will be calibrated after the session ends, progress will not be lost.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v26.20

As mentioned, there is not much to be expected in this update. Ahsoka Tano will be the highlight and according to leakers/data-miners, Star Wars items might be added back for a while. This includes Force Powers, Lightsabers, and Blasters. If added to the loot pool they may stay in-game until Fortnitemares 2023 begins.

Those hoping to see Night Troopers and Grand Admiral Thrawn from Ahsoka featured as NPCs in-game should not get their hopes up. Although this would be a cool addition, it is not going to happen. If at all they do become Outfits or NPCs in Fortnite, they will only be featured in May of 2024 during the Star Wars Day celebrations.

Moving on, Deku's Smash Mythic will be vaulted alongside all birthday items and Epic Games is likely to reveal the upcoming Crew Pack for October, 2023. Much like last time, the theme of the new Outfit remains a mystery. Leakers/data-miners have not been able to uncover anything as yet. Hopefully, things will get revealed during downtime.

Last but not least, more information about Fortnitemares 2023 should become available during the downtime. Since this is the last update prior to the 'Spooky Month' starting, the developers are bound to add some files related to the upcoming in-game event.

For now, the only thing that can be said with certainty is that Kado Thorne will assume his vampiric form and new Outfits will be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop. They will be remixes of existing Outfits and will be Halloween-themed. Weapons and item associated with Halloween will also be added in.

