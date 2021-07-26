Fortnite fan favorite features could be returning in Season 7, reveals leaks

Fortnite often cycles through different gameplay mechanics to add something new to the game. These additions are usually related to the theme and storyline of the current season but can often just be designed to give Fortnite players something fun to do, such as adding vehicles like planes. Mythic weapons, like the Infinity Blade, are another example. These can be met with varying degrees of appreciation.

Some are really great and have become fan favorites. Now, Fortnite seems to be bringing back some of these features for the end of Season 7, according to leaks.

Fortnite mechanics that could be returning according to leaks

According to renowned Fortnite dataminer HYPEX, Epic Games has discussed the idea of bringing back rift zones. Rift zones were an earlier feature of the game, as rifts were a prominent part of the storyline for several seasons. Even the Zero Point is related, giving them a perfect opportunity to bring them back.

Epic are bringing back the idea of Rift Zones, The Mothership is planned create these zones (probably with a beam):



- Low Gravity

- Prop Disguise (Like Season X but limited to the props in the right pic thanks to @gameshed_, prop gun is not limited)

- Rift/Teleport

- Ice Slide pic.twitter.com/Xnx6LX1GsR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2021

Some features will be available to players in these rift zones. One is low gravity. This makes sense as it is the Mothership that is causing it and will be introducing them. The Mothership maintains a low-gravity environment and they are aliens, so low gravity is a perfect addition.

Another thing they may be bringing back is the prop disguise. In Season X of Chapter 1, Fortnite players could morph into props in Moisty Palms and hide as some of the props, like a bench, trash can or others. Now, they can hide as tires, a grill, fire hydrant, barrel, telescope and a red chair.

Naturally, inside these rift zones will be rifts that players can take to escape or fast travel elsewhere. These rifts were a major part of the game for a while as they've been around since Chapter 1 - Season 5 in some form or fashion. Rifts were a fan favorite, especially the portable rifts, as they provided an easy escape and a chance to reverse fortunes in late game battles.

I have no idea where or how these will appear, all i know is that they appear in THAT order and not all at once.. I'll let y'all know later!



Remember that this COULD change due to the 17.21 update next week. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2021

These are just leaks, but it seems like Fortnite is bringing back a lot of fan favorite gameplay mechanics to the end of Season 7. Whether or not they will carry over to Season 8, which is coming soon, remains to be seen, but it is certainly possible.

