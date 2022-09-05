Fortnite fandom goes all out against Minecraft fans who claim the game is "dead"

Fortnite Battle Royale is still one of the most popular video games around. Despite being out for almost five years, it is still played by millions of players online and has broken numerous records.

What Epic Games has done with the battle royale title is impressive, however, some players believe that the game is dead. Despite having a very active community and millions of players, "Fortnite is dead" comments are still popular across social media.

Recently, Minecraft players took shots at Epic Games' popular title. The former is another sandbox game that has been going strong for more than a decade. It has been released on numerous platforms and still has a lot of players. Unfortunately, it appears that some Minecraft players simply don't like the fact that Fortnite has a big player base.

Fortnite is a dead game, according to Minecraft players

Ever since the fourth season of Fortnite Battle Royale was released, some players have started thinking that the game is done. This is the season where Epic Games added Hop Rocks, which allowed players to lower their gravity and move faster over the island.

Hop Rocks were a great addition to the game, but some players believed they were too futuristic and that the game was dead because of them. The truth, however, was completely different. Epic's battle royale was still getting millions of players and still breaking numerous records.

On September 1, a Twitter page for Minecraft memes posted a tweet that claimed that Fortnite was dying, yet Minecraft was still as popular as ever.

While Minecraft is definitely still quite famous, it's still behind the battle royale game in terms of active players. According to activeplayer.io, Minecraft has had 172 million players in the past 30 days, which is an impressive figure. However, the battle royale's player count was 253 million, which is 47% higher.

Fortnite community reacts to the calls of the title being dead

The tweet from the Minecraft meme page has gotten a lot of attention, but mostly from Fortnite Battle Royale players. Thousands of players joined the conversation to defend their favorite game, which caused chaos on Twitter.

Twitter user tapioka_bomb said they wished that Minecraft would die, just so that annoying players would stop talking.

Tapioka (Commisions Open 1/3) @tapioka_bomb Theres a part of me that wishes Minecraft died so literally all of the annoying people that play it shut up Theres a part of me that wishes Minecraft died so literally all of the annoying people that play it shut up

Minecraft is still very popular, but for some reason, it's believed that players have a superiority complex. Instead of simply enjoying their favorite game, they choose to talk about other video games, which is quite unusual.

HELLSTAR REVENGE!!! @UrameiYoh @tapioka_bomb But fr, wish minecraft players could stop this superiority complex @tapioka_bomb But fr, wish minecraft players could stop this superiority complex

One returning Fortnite player pointed out how fun the video game is with Goku and Beerus. Players can also choose Darth Vader, Patrick Mahomes, and other popular characters and celebrities, which is amazing.

Slippin' Cubes 🇺🇦 @NaotaMaola @tapioka_bomb Dawg i literally got back into Fortnite, got the Goku and Beerus bundle, and have been grinding. It's fun playing with Darth Vader and Patrick Mahomes on my team. @tapioka_bomb Dawg i literally got back into Fortnite, got the Goku and Beerus bundle, and have been grinding. It's fun playing with Darth Vader and Patrick Mahomes on my team.

Some Twitter users simply talked about how overused the joke was. The video game has been going strong for many years, yet it's been considered dead since 2018.

Eggdropptheone! @NamiGue1 @tapioka_bomb This a joke from like, two years ago, bit late to the party @tapioka_bomb This a joke from like, two years ago, bit late to the party

Kojo @KojosKing @tapioka_bomb @Koraketta people have been saying fortnite has been dying for like 3 years yet everyone is talking about it every 2 months fr @tapioka_bomb @Koraketta people have been saying fortnite has been dying for like 3 years yet everyone is talking about it every 2 months fr

Luhcah @Luhc4h @tapioka_bomb This feels like the type of stuff that happened on reddit in 2019/2020 @tapioka_bomb This feels like the type of stuff that happened on reddit in 2019/2020

One Twitter user pointed out how much Fortnite has changed throughout the years. It first started as a battle royale game, but with the addition of the Creative mode, Epic Games has allowed players to create their own custom maps and games, which has completely changed it.

Fortunately, there were some players who said that both games were good and fun.

The battle between the two communities will definitely not stop anytime soon. However, the good thing is that both games will most likely stay popular for a long time and won't die anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan