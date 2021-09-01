Fortnite is getting an Ant-Man emote

Epic Games recently rolled out the v17.50 update for Fortnite Season 7. The final major update for the alien-themed season has released several cosmetics and other in-game items to Fortnite. The publisher has also teased the possibility of an Ant-Man emote soon.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is just a few days from being unveiled, and gamers are enjoying the final phase of Season 7 with all the leaks pouring in from all sides. They are certainly hyped up and eagerly waiting for the new season to drop soon.

The possibility of the new Ant-Man emote has excited players, and they are eager to know more details.

Fortnite: Ant-Man bundle likely to contain exclusive emote

Epic is quite well known for its collaborations with popular cultural names. The developer has already collaborated with the two popular superhero contingents in DC and Marvel. Both have been quite successful, as the company has made millions out of them.

The collaboration events are also popular from the looper's point of view as they often roll out quests and missions in Fortnite. Completing these quests rewards them with exclusive in-game items as well as cosmetics.

Data miners recently revealed that Ant-Man would be getting his dedicated emote in the game very soon. The emote icon has been found among the in-game files following the Fortnite v17.50 update.

Popular data miner iFireMonkey revealed the emote icon along with the entire Ant-Man bundle. This has led to a lot of speculation, and gamers expect the whole bundle to arrive in the Item Shop soon.

The Ant-Man outfit costs 1500 V-Bucks. The Ant-Tonio backbling and the Toothpick harvesting tool are available for 1500 and 800 V-Bucks, respectively. However, players who wish to buy the entire bundle will only need to spend 1800 V-Bucks.

The price of the Ant-Man emote has not yet been revealed. Users can expect it to be available in the Item Shop for around 500 V-Bucks.

The cost of the Ant-Man bundle will also be adjusted following the addition of the emote. Fans can expect it to cost around 2000 V-Bucks in the Fortnite Item Shop.

