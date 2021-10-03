Fortnite glitch is allowing players to claim any Battle Pass reward early, here is how

Glithes in Fortnite are quite common and gamers are quite used to encountering them in the game. It takes quite a lot of effort from the developers to remove them from the game. However, as soon as one is taken down, another one pops up.

Fortunately, the game isn't bugged by massive glitches that affect the gameplay drastically. Minor glitches can be an issue for gamers, but most of the time, they provide them with some added advantages.

A recent Fortnite glitch has been reported to reward gamers with Battle Pass rewards that are yet to be unlocked.

Fortnite glitch: Toona Fish variants unlock Bonus Rewards

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has rolled out several characters including the Toona Fish. This monochromatic variant of the popular character grabbed gamers interest and everyone was eager to own it in the game.

Soon Epic rolled out a feature to customize Toona Fish in various colors. Gamers need to collect ink from the game and unlock the variants in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here are some Variants that Toona Fish is supposed to have Character Styles for in the future! Here are some Variants that Toona Fish is supposed to have Character Styles for in the future! https://t.co/Wu9D86NlHR

Like last season, Fortnite Season 8 rolled out the Bonus Rewards page for the Battle Pass. The Bonus Rewards require gamers to push themselves and reach higher tiers to unlock the rewards. However, due to a new glitch, the items can be claimed even at a lower tier.

Gamers will be required to unlock the variants of the Toona Fish in the game. Each unlocked variant will count as rewards claimed from the Battle Pass. After claiming the required number of rewards to unlock the Bonus Rewards Battle Page, gamers can easily claim the cosmetics and other items for free with the help of Battle Stars.

Samarpan Playz @SamarpanDARER @TaborTimeYT You have to look at this. Look at the bonus rewards claimed number. The clip got glitched but when you claim a toona fish variant it counts towards the bonus rewards page @TaborTimeYT You have to look at this. Look at the bonus rewards claimed number. The clip got glitched but when you claim a toona fish variant it counts towards the bonus rewards page https://t.co/pNwYTv5uGN

Needless to state, this glitch is insanely useful for gamers who wish to own the magnificent rewards that are up in the Bonus Rewards section. The glitch is not affecting the gameplay except for the fact that gamers can drop into the islands with special cosmetics.

It is quite certain that Epic will notice this glitch and eventually roll out a patch to fix it in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, it'll take some time for the developers to take any action. So gamers are advised to head onto the game and grab these items before Epic intervenes to fix the glitch.

