Top 5 skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins (Battle Pass Edition)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was released on September 13th, 2021, and the season has been quite impressive so far. The season is called "Cubed," and will most likely revolve around Kevin the Cube and two other cubes - the Golden Cube and "Bluevin."

As is the case every season, the Battle Pass skins are among the key attractions in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 as well. Although the much awaited Naruto skin is yet to arrive in the game, the skins that have made their way into Fortnite Island so far are nothing short of amazing.

Here are the top 5 Battle Pass skins that have made their way into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 so far.

Best Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Skins

1. Charlotte

Charlotte is an Epic outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and appears as a part of the Hagiri set. The character outfit can be unlocked as soon as players get their hands on the Battle Pass for Season 8.

Charlotte comes with 2 variants in the Battle Pass, and here's how players can obtain them.

Enchanted Spirit —Spend 8 Battle Points on Page 3

—Spend 8 Battle Points on Page 3 Tattered Spirit/Hagiri—Can be obtained from Page 1 of Bonus Rewards for 30 Battle Stars

2. Kor

The Kor Skin in Fortnite appears as a part of the Splinter Agent set in the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Like the Charlotte skin, the Kor Skin, too, is unlocked upon purchasing the Battle Pass.

There are three variants of the Kor Skin, which are as follows:

Trenchcoat

Tactical Gray

Arctic Operative

3. Madcap

Madcap skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Madcap skin has been revealed to be released as part of the Fungus King set in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The skin is a returning skin and previously appeared in Chapter 2 Season 2.

The skin will be available in two variants only: the original purple and teal combination, and a second skin variant which includes the blue parts of him glowing.

4. Toona Fish

Toona Fish is one of the fan-favorite skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, since it is a customizable skin. One of the easiest ways in which the skin can be customized is by altering its color scheme.

To do so, players must collect Rainbow Ink and various bottles of colors like Ruby Red, Knightly Crimson, and more, spread across Fortnite Island. There are 21 color variants of the Toona Fish skin in Fortnite.

5. Fabio

Fabio Sparkleman skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Fabio Sparkleman is a Unicorn skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's Battle Pass. The skin was one of the very first teased by Epic Games when they started teasing elements of Season 8 at the end of Season 7.

The Fabio Sparkleman skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 can be availed from Page 5 of the Battle Pass and will have three style variants.

These are the 5 best character skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's Battle Pass so far. However, once other skins like Naruto arrive in the game, the list might see some changes.

