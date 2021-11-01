Fortnite glitch is allowing players to make impossible edits in Chapter 2 Season 8

Glitches are quite common in Fortnite and at this point, gamers have even become used to it. Even though the developers have released several patch notes and updates to fix them, various glitches continue to persist in the game.

It was recently reported that a glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 allows gamers to make impossible edits in the game. While some Fortnite glitches do not really influence gameplay or results, this particular glitch might definitely influence the game quite a bit.

Since gamers are always on the lookout for glitches in Fortnite, this article will reveal all the necessary details about this particular glitch and guide gamers on how to encounter it.

Fortnite glitch helps gamers construct unfair structures in the game

Fortnite players have definitely seen a wide array of bizarre glitches in the game, including flying cars, navigating beneath the map, and faulty NPC drops. Fortunately, Fortnite builds seem to have the least amount of glitches in the game. However, this recent Fortnite glitch allows gamers to build unreal edits in the game.

To experience this glitch, gamers must visit Steel Farm, just west of the Corny Crops. The tallest building in this location is where gamers can encounter this strange glitch.

Apparently, Fortnite has added two walls to this location. Gamers will be required to reach the top of the building where the walls are designed as arched openings.

Gamers can then build a wall and remove portions from it to make some unreal edits in the game. It has been revealed that gamers can build secret bunkers with marginal openings from where shooting at enemies becomes quite easy while remaining safely behind cover.

Opponents may also have a hard time locating who is shooting at them and therefore, it is expected that this glitch can influence gameplay.

Gamers should definitely visit this location and try out this strange glitch that has surfaced recently in Fortnite. However, players should not exploit this glitch to fetch themselves better results in the game's battle royale mode.

TypicalVincent @typicalvincent9 How To Glitch Under The Cube Town In Fortnite! How To Glitch Under The Cube Town In Fortnite! https://t.co/fgaO83IgAC

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is to be expected that Epic Games will soon release a hotfix to patch this Fortnite glitch. Until then, gamers will have to take the responsibility of not misusing this glitch and instead enjoy it with the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Edited by Atul S