Fortnite glitch allows players to fly across the map in a single stretch, here's how

It's no secret that Fortnite has had incredible mobility this season. The Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters, slides, cars, web bouncers, hot peppers and more have all made it a lot easier to get around than ever before. That's part of the reason why this season has been widely heralded as one of the best in the game.

Occasionally, a glitch comes around that makes it even easier to get around. This is extremely helpful when the storm circle is miles away. It is a glitch, so it might not be around forever, but players can take advantage while it is. Here's how to do it.

How to fly across the Fortnite map using one glitch in Chapter 3 Season 1

This glitch comes from Glitch King, who is responsible for sharing the majority of glitches found in Fortnite, including how to retain the Vault keycard and use treasure maps indefinitely.

A few things have to be present for this to work. First, players need to have pepper and chicken, which aren't always around. Second, they need to be around the river outside of Greasy Grove where the web bouncers are.

If players can manage all of those things, then the glitch will work. The first step is to eat the pepper, gaining enhanced speed. Next, Fortnite gamers will need to pick up the chicken, which isn't as easy during Avian Ambush week.

The third step is to enter the water with the chicken and turn back to the web bouncer that will shoot them further into the middle of the map. From the water, players should jump at the bouncer.

Spider-Man's Web Bouncer (Image via Epic Games)

Once they hit it, the combination of the pepper's speed boost, the chicken's flight boost and the bouncer will send them careening across the map.

From Greasy Grove, Glitch King was able to fly all the way past the lighthouse near Sleepy Sound.

This would more than likely work at other locations, like the bouncers outside of the Sanctuary beside the river, but that would likely send gamers too far off the map.

