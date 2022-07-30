Fortnite glitch breaks aim assist beyond recognition

Fortnite's aim assist has been broken for the past few days. Epic Games accidentally broke it, most likely with one of the recent updates.

The positive thing, however, is that some players have figured out what's causing this glitch. Due to this, we can expect the game's developer to fix the issue soon and make the aim assist work properly.

Aim assist is very important in Fortnite Battle Royale as well as in other video games. It allows controller-using players to aim more easily and hit their targets more consistently.

This is a very important mechanic as most controller players cannot aim properly with joysticks. This is because a controller simply doesn't have as good aiming capabilities as a computer mouse.

How Fortnite's aim assist is bugged right now

There have been many instances where the aim assist was completely turned off in Fortnite Battle Royale. Players would get into a fight, but would have to aim on their own since there would be no assistance at all.

This has been one of the weirdest glitches lately, but thankfully, some players have figured out what's causing the issue. It turns out that the mirror prop is turning off aim assist, and as long as players are close to it, their controllers will provide no assistance.

As can be seen in the video above, Epic Games made the mirror prop much bigger than it is supposed to be. The prop ended up ruining several things in the popular battle royale video game, including aim assistance on controllers.

When players are near the enhanced prop, the aim assist will stop recognizing opponents, causing players to shoot entirely on their own.

Considering that the video was posted by GKI, one of the most popular content creators who posts glitches, we can expect Epic Games to fix the glitch very soon.

The other game-breaking glitch

Controller players are not the only ones who have dealt with game-breaking glitches in Fortnite Battle Royale. Every other player has been affected by the glitch that made the loot from chests disappear. More specifically, the bug causes loot to teleport to another place.

It turns out that this bug has also been caused by mirrors. If players open a chest next to a mirror, the loot can spawn anywhere around it. In some cases, the loot falls through the floor, which is why it's difficult to find it.

Nickeler - Fortnite & Fall Guys Leaker @Nickelerleaks I'll explain this ANNOYING glitch for Epic:



☆ MIRROR/LOOT GLITCH:



- When searching chests, your loot can be spawned a couple tiles away from the chest itself.

- Happens only near mirrors

- MOST LIKELY due to the Week 8 challenge where you need to look at yourself with a mirror I'll explain this ANNOYING glitch for Epic:☆ MIRROR/LOOT GLITCH:- When searching chests, your loot can be spawned a couple tiles away from the chest itself.- Happens only near mirrors- MOST LIKELY due to the Week 8 challenge where you need to look at yourself with a mirror https://t.co/SwPH3GOmKZ

Week 8's challenge requires players to look at themselves in the mirror, which has probably caused all the problems in the game.

Epic Games is currently on a summer break, which is why some of the glitches may take a while to fix. However, the break will end in early August and we can expect these issues to be resolved then.

