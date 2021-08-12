Fortnite Grab-itron glitch is sending players flying into the sky, infinitely

August 3rd saw the release of update v17.30 in Fortnite, which brought with it a slew of new items and minor bug fixes. One of the most hyped items to come into the game with this update was the Grab-itron, which gathers and deploys various objects at enemies.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Fortnite's Grab-itron:

Fortnite players went crazy trying to figure out more details about the weapon, such as its spawn location and frequency, among other things. The weapon turned out to be a huge success, and it was one of the key attractions of the Fortnite v17.30 update.

However, soon enough, players have noticed a glitch in Fortnite concerning the Grab-itron, and it's quite interesting.

The Grab-itron glitch in Fortnite

The Grab-itron glitch was discovered by a Fortnite player named Syco Ryze, as credited in a video by GKI. The glitch works, as is shown in the following video.

Basically, the glitch allows a player to jump into the sky infinitely using the Grab-itron. To make use of this glitch, players have to jump on top of a diving board while holding the Grab-itron. Thereafter, they will be jumping on top of the diving board while the Grab-itron holds on to the diving board.

Although GKI labels it as "flying" in Fortnite, it can't really be called flying. It's more like jumping infinitely in the sky.

A user commented on GKI's video expressing a similar viewpoint.

That doesn't look like the flying I expected but i'll take it

How does the community feel about this new glitch?

As soon as GKI shared the video of the glitch, fans flooded the comments section of the video with their opinions about the same.

Some users believed this was more of a smart gameplay technique than a glitch.

I’d honestly just call this taking advantage of gameplay mechanics.

Others believed that the timing of the discovery of the glitch was impeccable, with the Superman skin having recently been released in Fortnite. Therefore, anyone with Superman skin can make use of this glitch and "fly" in Fortnite.

I love that he found this glitch when superman came out.

An August 5th hotfix made some changes to the Grab-itron, as revealed by dataminer HYPEX.

2 New Hotfixes:



- The Grab-itron can no longer grab Rockets/Recon Scanner Grenades



- The loadout that has the Pulse Rifle, Charge Shotgun & Gravity Gun in the "Team Brawl" LTM has been disabled! — HYPEX  (@HYPEX) August 5, 2021

However, it seems like the developers missed out on this glitch, although it does seem like a pretty harmless one.

Edited by Srijan Sen